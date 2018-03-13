Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
French property of the week: Stunning hillside house in Provence with spectacular views

13 March 2018
12:08 CET+01:00
French property of the week: Stunning hillside house in Provence with spectacular views
Photo: Leggett Immobilier
13 March 2018
12:08 CET+01:00
An 'ancient' house with a large terrace and spectacular views built onto the hillside of a picturesque Provencal village. Tempted?
Where is it?
 
The property is located in the village of Saumane-de-Vaucluse, a picture postcard hilltop village overlooking the River Sorgue valley.
 
The village, located at the divide between the Luberon park and the Vaucluse hills, is only three miles from the famous beauty spot of Fontaine-de-Vaucluse and four miles from L'Isle-sur-la-Sorgue, a Provencal town famed for its antiques stores, weekend markets and waterwheels. 
 
The property is also close to one of the region's best golf courses. 
 
For transport purposes Avignon TGV is just 20 miles away and Marseille airport, which has regular flights to the UK and elsewhere in Europe, is 40 miles away. 
 
Map: Google maps
 
How much does it cost?
 
The property is €355,000 or £315,251 or $437,847 depending on exchange rates.
 
Describe the property
 
This picturesque property has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and is a total of 220m2.
 
It comes with a large drawing room with open fire, beamed ceiling and exposed-stone walls. 
 
From this room a short flight of stairs leads up into a very large main lounge/dining room with high ceilings, an American style kitchen and a mezzanine office area with an open fireplace. 
 
Patio doors lead out onto a terrace with a BBQ area and breathtaking views of the valley.
 
Below the house is a staircase which once lead down to the old village laundry which is now a spacious cellar, the lower terrace and the garage. 
 
Why buy it?
 
Estate agent Leggett Immobilier says: "This lovely village house is a real gem. A beautiful 4-bedroomed Provencal village house full of character and enjoying stunning views of the provencal countryside. This substantial and ancient property with spacious rooms and high ceilings.
 
"The cellars hold many possibilities for conversion into a spa area."
 
And the photos:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Recent highlights

