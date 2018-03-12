In Pictures: The life of French king of haute couture Hubert de Givenchy

Photo: AFP

Hubert de Givenchy, the aristocratic French fashion designer has died. These pictures give a glimpse into his long life spent in fashion.

Givenchy, famous for the "Little black dress" and styling Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy, has died aged 91, his partner said Monday.

These are just a selection of images taken over the many successful years he spent in fashion.

French designer Hubert de Givenchy pictured on board a plane in 1957.

Actress Audrey Hepburn shows a Givenchy design during a fashion show, in November 1954, in Amsterdam.

Givenchy (3rd R) prepares the 1952 spring/summer collection with his team on February 2, 1952 in Paris.

Here Givenchy waits backstage during the 1952 spring/summer collection on February 2, 1952 in Paris.

Givenchy poses with the golden thimble of the French fashion on January 28, 1982 in Paris. Reserved for the best collection of the season, this golden thimble is attribuated by a specialised journalists jury.

French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy, surrounded by three models, receives the "golden thimble" in Paris on January 28, 1982. It's the second time for six years that Givenchy has been awarded the "golden thimble" given after the haute couture fashion shows.

A portrait taken on March 1, 1987 shows French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy cutting printed material with scissors at the office of his fashion home in Paris.

French designer Hubert de Givenchy (L) and American actress Audrey Hepburn talk together on October 21, 1991 at Galliera Museum in Paris during a reception honoring Givenchy for his 40 years in fashion.

French designer Hubert de Givenchy walk down the catwalk with one of his models, 28 January 1991 in Paris, after his Spring/Summer 1991 Haute Couture show.

French designers Yves Saint-Laurent and Hubert de Givenchy pose together 21 October 1991 in Galliera Museum during a reception honoring Givenchy for his 40 years in fashion.

French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy and Somalian-born beauty Iman pose for photographers as they arrive at the amFar (American Foundation for Aids Research) benefit party in Mougins, near Cannes, 23 May 2002.

Visitors pass by the photo of Joe Gaffney who shows in 1982 Hubert de Givenchy surrounded by this topmodels displayed at the exhibition titled "Hubert de Givenchy" at the Thyssen-Bornemisza museum in Madrid on October 20, 2014.