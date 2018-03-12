Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Eiffel Tower makeover: Is the Iron Lady set to change her colour?

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
12 March 2018
10:16 CET+01:00
eiffel tower

Share this article

Eiffel Tower makeover: Is the Iron Lady set to change her colour?
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
12 March 2018
10:16 CET+01:00
The Eiffel Tower is set to undergo a major three-year makeover and could be about to shed its brown colour and instead dazzle visitors with a new, brighter coat of paint.
It's fair to say that the black and white images that captured the early days of the Eiffel Tower in Paris might have given people a false impression of what the Iron Lady really looked like in those days. 
 
But a three-year makeover which is set to take place from October 2018 through to the end of 2021 could see the world famous monument return to its more colourful roots. 
 
It might be hard to imagine but at the request of its designer Gustave Eiffel, the tower was painted red due to the colour's rust fighting capabilities when it was first erected in 1889. In 1892, it was painted an equally hard to imagine ochre - a light shade of orange. 
 
And it didn't stop there. 
 
In 1899, things really got creative when the monument was painted an orange yellow at its base and light yellow at the top. And from 1907 to 1954, it was a yellow brown colour before it was painted brown red in 1968. 
 
READ ALSO:

Eiffel Tower ticket prices skyrocket to fund renovationsPhoto: AFP

Today, the Iron Lady is painted a specially designed shade of brown and it hasn't yet been decided whether the monument will definitely be given a bright makeover.
 
Architects who deal specifically with the French capital's historical monuments, the Ministry of Culture and the City of Paris will analyse the 19 layers of paint deposited over 129 years on its metal beams.
 
"We will rediscover and revive these old colors, like we do when we restore an old painting. This will give some food for thought as to whether to add nuances or not to the current hue," a heritage specialist told the French press.
 
And unsurprisingly, giving France's Iron lady a fresh coat of paint would be no small feat.
 
In fact, it would take 60 tons of paint to cover the 10,000-ton structure. 
 
Major maintenance works have already started at the monument and security is also being increased at the tower, one of the world's most popular tourist spots.
 
A total of €300 million will be spent on the monument over 15 years, a large portion of which will go towards the construction of a bullet-proof glass wall around the tower.
 
READ ALSO:
 
Paris: Eiffel Tower to be secured by huge bulletproof wall of glass
eiffel tower
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The key to getting more women into leadership positions

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The 32 maps that paint the picture of France
  2. The areas of France the Brits do and don't go
  3. VIDEO: Why's a Eurostar train been abandoned in a forest in France?
  4. Paris museum to allow naked visitors for special nudist day
  5. Macron and Modi sign key security deal with an eye on China
Advertisement

Noticeboard

28/02
Range Rover Sport - UK Reg. in Paris
23/02
US Citizens: Vote From Abroad
19/02
Walk with The Chairfather in Paris
08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
View all notices
Advertisement