Eiffel Tower makeover: Is the Iron Lady set to change her colour?

Photo: AFP

The Eiffel Tower is set to undergo a major three-year makeover and could be about to shed its brown colour and instead dazzle visitors with a new, brighter coat of paint.

It's fair to say that the black and white images that captured the early days of the Eiffel Tower in Paris might have given people a false impression of what the Iron Lady really looked like in those days.

But a three-year makeover which is set to take place from October 2018 through to the end of 2021 could see the world famous monument return to its more colourful roots.

It might be hard to imagine but at the request of its designer Gustave Eiffel, the tower was painted red due to the colour's rust fighting capabilities when it was first erected in 1889. In 1892, it was painted an equally hard to imagine ochre - a light shade of orange.

And it didn't stop there.

In 1899, things really got creative when the monument was painted an orange yellow at its base and light yellow at the top. And from 1907 to 1954, it was a yellow brown colour before it was painted brown red in 1968.

READ ALSO:

Photo: AFP

Today, the Iron Lady is painted a specially designed shade of brown and it hasn't yet been decided whether the monument will definitely be given a bright makeover.

Architects who deal specifically with the French capital's historical monuments, the Ministry of Culture and the City of Paris will analyse the 19 layers of paint deposited over 129 years on its metal beams.

"We will rediscover and revive these old colors, like we do when we restore an old painting. This will give some food for thought as to whether to add nuances or not to the current hue," a heritage specialist told the French press

And unsurprisingly, giving France's Iron lady a fresh coat of paint would be no small feat.

In fact, it would take 60 tons of paint to cover the 10,000-ton structure.