Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

France's Alstom inks €75 million supply deal with India metro firms

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
10 March 2018
16:29 CET+01:00
alstomindia

Share this article

France's Alstom inks €75 million supply deal with India metro firms
File photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
10 March 2018
16:29 CET+01:00
French rail giant Alstom on Saturday said it had inked a deal to supply three Indian companies running metro train services in Mumbai, Jaipur and Chennai.

Valued at 75 million euros, the deal was announced as French President Emmanuel Macron began his first official visit to India since being elected last year.

Under terms of the agreement, Alstom will supply power to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation and the Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation, both government-run companies, as well as providing trains to the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation.

"These contracts demonstrate once again Alstom's growing presence in India, whether that be in urban areas or in the national rail sector," a company statement said.

In 2015, Alstom won a 3.5-billion-euro contract to supply India's national rail operator with 800 electric locomotives in one of the French group's biggest-ever projects.

Alstom, which is due to merge its rail activities with those of German industrial giant Siemens to create a European rail giant, said it had completed construction of its first locomotive on time, with assembly carried out at its new plant in eastern Bihar state.

READ ALSO: Macron-Modi love on show as France courts India

alstomindia
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The key to getting more women into leadership positions

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The 32 maps that paint the picture of France
  2. The areas of France the Brits do and don't go
  3. How French women have changed over the last 30 years
  4. And the 'worst' mobile phone and internet operator in France is?
  5. VIDEO: Why's a Eurostar train been abandoned in a forest in France?
Advertisement

Noticeboard

28/02
Range Rover Sport - UK Reg. in Paris
23/02
US Citizens: Vote From Abroad
19/02
Walk with The Chairfather in Paris
08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
View all notices
Advertisement