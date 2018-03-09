The 32 maps that paint the picture of France

Photo: AFP

What better way to get to know France than through maps revealing everything from where all the bars are to which region takes the most Viagra.

Let's start with the most important.

The concentration of bars in France

If you're looking for a drink, Brittany in the north west looks like a pretty good option.

Regional Languages

Yes they don't just speak French in France as this map below shows. The regional languages of Basque, Breton and Catalan are alive and well, as is Alsacien in the east, which is officially France's most spoken regional language.

Photo: Education Nationale/LecaféduFle.fr

The parts of France served by the main train stations in Paris

Key: Yellow - Gare Saint-Lazare, Green - Gare Montparnasse, Orange - Gare d'Austerlitz, Light Blue - Gare de Bercy, Purple: Gare du Lyon, Red - Gare de l'Est, Blue - Gare du Nord.

Photo: Sémhur/WikiCommons

The TGV line

Just so you know where you can get to on a high speed train in France.

France's cheeses

Perhaps France's first president, Charles de Gaulle, said it best: "How can you govern a country which has two hundred and forty-six varieties of cheese?"

France's foods

France means food, but to really get to the heart of French cuisine you need to know which region of the country all those delicacies and dishes come from. Here's an easy-to-digest gastronomic tour of the country.

The new regions

France has only recently redrawn its regional maps. Here's the new look. Not all the new region names are decided, although the northernmost region has been named Hauts de France, and easternmost is Grand Est.

Where they vote for the National Front

For the results of the first round of the 2015 regional elections, this map shows where the National Front have strong support and where they don't (Brittany is firmly on the left).

Although the map appears very dark (which represents voters for the FN), it's worth noting that the National Front failed to win any regions, thanks to tactical voting by the main parties.

The main Roman roads

Here's a look at the roads put down by the Romans from about 500 BC. The courses of many Roman roads around Europe have survived since then.

Photo: Eric Gaba, Flappiefh/WikiCommons

Where the French need Viagra

This map, produced by Le Parisien newspaper from the results of a study, shows where in France they use the most Viagra. The winning region was actually Corsica, although it appears to have dropped off the map.

Nuclear power plants

Nuclear energy is the primary source of energy in France, where there are 19 nuclear power stations. France gets more than 75 percent of electricity from nuclear plants and has been a leading international proponent of atomic energy.

Photo: Domaina/WikiCommons

Where the French protest

Yes the French love to march in protest as brilliantly highlighted by this recent map from Le Figaro newspaper, which showed where all the protests were taking place against the planned labour reforms, which as we can see are not very popular.

Number of cheek kisses in a greeting

As this excellent map from Le Parisien newspaper shows, different regions in France have different customs when it comes to kissing.

Key: The darker the blue, the more kisses (maximum of four).

Earthquake risk

The darker the shade, the higher the risk. While nowhere in mainland France has a strong risk according to the map, one expert told The Local that France is definitely due for another big quake.

Where the heritage is

The map below from Unesco shows where all the World Heritage sites in France are. Can you spot Mont St Michel? You may not have heard of all the sites, especially these ten, but they are worth a visit.

Population

The bigger green circles roughly represent 1.5 million people, all making up France's population of around 66 million.

Check out an interactive map here, which shows population per département.

Rivers in France

This one speaks for itself, the eight biggest rivers in France.

Photo: Abrahami/WikiCommons

Land use in France

Where do all the people live in France? The most populated areas are shown in red, with Paris in the central north by far the most heavily populated. A whole lot of empty countryside out there...

Photo: SOeS/WikiCommons

France's topography

As is perhaps expected, the highest points are in the Alps to the south east, and south west. Much of the rest of France is relatively flat.

Photo: Wikisoft/WikiCommons

Wine regions



It's always good to know where your wines come from (and this knowledge can be rather impressive for your dinner guests). Study up (then drink up).



Photo: SeballaOne/WikiCommons

