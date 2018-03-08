Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Third woman in France accuses Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan of rape

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
8 March 2018
08:28 CET+01:00
tariq ramadan

Share this article

Third woman in France accuses Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan of rape
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
8 March 2018
08:28 CET+01:00
A third woman in France has accused prominent Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan of rape, a month after he was indicted over similar charges and remanded into custody, judicial sources told AFP on Wednesday.

The French Muslim woman, who wants to remain anonymous and uses the pseudonym "Marie", claims to have suffered multiple rapes in France, Brussels and London between 2013 and 2014.

She has accused Ramadan, 55, of subjecting her to violent and sexually degrading acts during a dozen meetings, often in hotels at the sidelines of conferences.

"Marie tried in vain to escape the influence of Mr Ramadan who did not stop threatening her," according to a judicial source, discussing the period
between February 2013 and June 2014.

Ramadan, a prominent TV pundit and Oxford University professor whose grandfather founded Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood movement, was detained on
February 2 over charges he raped two Muslim women in France, which he denies.

French authorities ordered Ramadan to be placed in custody after he was charged, judging him a flight risk.

His lawyers unsuccessfully proposed handing over his Swiss passport, bail of 50,000 euros ($62,000) and daily check-ins at a police station to secure his release.

A professor of contemporary Islamic studies at Oxford, Ramadan has been on leave since November after the allegations emerged.

One of European Islam's best known figures, he has dismissed the  accusations against him as a smear campaign by his enemies and his lawyers
argue there are inconsistencies in the women's accounts.

His supporters -- including two million Facebook followers -- have lashed out angrily at his arrest, with many complaining that he has been unfairly targeted because he is Muslim.

tariq ramadan
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The key to getting more women into leadership positions

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How to say 'OUCH' in French (and ten other sounds)
  2. How speaking French can really mess up your English
  3. The strange Paris Metro rules you probably never knew about
  4. How French women have changed over the last 30 years
  5. Man attacked with machete in front of shocked diners at Paris restaurant
Advertisement

Noticeboard

28/02
Range Rover Sport - UK Reg. in Paris
23/02
US Citizens: Vote From Abroad
19/02
Walk with The Chairfather in Paris
08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
View all notices
Advertisement