And the 'worst' mobile phone and internet operator in France is?

If you are looking for a mobile phone and internet operator in France, this report might help make up your mind.

A new study in France suggests that SFR could be the mobile and internet operator to avoid, at least if we are basing performance on the number of customer complaints received.

When it comes to disgruntled customers lodging complaints SFR has the misfortune of finding itself at the top of the rankings for the third year in a row.

The annual survey by the French Association of Telecommunications Users (Afutt) looked at over 5,200 complaints it had received from the public in 2017.

"SFR subscribers have seen a real deterioration in the quality of the service over the last three years," said the report.

Of the 2,400 complaints received by Afutt regarding home internet service some 60 percent were clients of SFR, far ahead of Orange customers, whose moans added up to 13 percent of all complaints.

In third place for internet complaints was Bouygues (12.4 percent) and then Free (9.5 percent).

"Since 2014 when Numericable bought SFR the number of complaints from users has continued to rise despite recent efforts made to improve the quality of their network," reported Afutt.

Common complaints centred around the loss of internet connection or a deterioration in the quality of download speeds.

"This situation penalises the clients all the more due to the fact that internet has become so vital," said the report.

And when it came to mobile phones SFR once again topped the rankings with some 54 percent of all complaints received being about the provider.

According to the report Bouygues has seen a huge rise in the number of complaints compared to 2016 (20 percent) while Orange (11.2 percent) and Free (9.6 percent) saw no big change compared to the previous year.

Most of the complaints around mobile phone providers remain the bills or billing system.

"The complexity of offers and pricing, ambiguous commercial promotions and imposed changes to contracts are the main causes of complaints," when it comes to mobile providers, the report said.

And things might not get better anytime soon given that SFR appears to be in some difficulty with between 4,000 and 5,000 posts set to go before 2019.

SFR made a splash last year by buying up the rights to broadcast the Champions League football matches from the 2018/19 season live on its sports channels. It has also previously bought the rights to show live matches from England's Premier League.

However financial difficulties mean it is likely it will have to sell on at least part of these rights to other channels, news reports claim.