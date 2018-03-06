All you need to know about shopping at French food markets

Food market in Versailles. Photo: AFP

For a lot of people, visiting a French food market is one of the greatest pleasures of being in France. Here's our selection of things to know about them before you go, including how to find out where they are and why you should make the trip at all.

Rows of stalls packed with seasonable vegetables, delicious meat and cheeses, French markets are a great way to sample French lifestyle at its best.

Here's a list of things to know to help you navigate them like an expert.

A hundred new markets are created in France every year A hundred new markets are born every year in France with communities using them to revitalise city centres, according to a 2016 survey. And while there was a period of time when consumers were being lured away by big supermarkets, the popularity of traditional markets is once again one the rise. There are lots (and lots) of them There are 10,683 food markers in France. So you are never really that far from one if you do your research.

Photo: AFP

You won't get everything in one place

Of course, French markets are wonderful but they aren't convenience stores where you can get it all in one go. And that is one of the reasons they're so attractive, after all.

At most markets, especially the best ones, specialty food from the local area will be on sale so go with an open mind about what you're having for dinner that night.

When to arrive

The stalls usually open from 8am-9am in the morning and if you're driving, the earlier you arrive the more likely you are to get a good parking spot.

But as the morning wears on the market will get more lively so you might find you want to stick around for a few hours.

Sunday is (sometimes) a day of rest...and Monday might be too

It's not a hard and fast rule but food markets don't always happen on a Sunday.

This was originally down to religious reasons but even as people go to church less and less, it has remained a tradition.

For others, Monday might be the day off so if you're relying on markets to eat, it may be wise to stock up on enough food to last you from Saturday through until Tuesday.

Photo: AFP

Don't haggle

A French market isn't really the setting for a good haggle, with prices already set.

And it's a good idea to bring as many small notes and change as you can -- paying with the right money will be appreciated.

Market halls vs. outdoor markets

There is a distinction between the markets that take place in covered halls and those that happen outside. While indoor markets are often open every weekday, outdoor markets usually happen two or three times a week, depending on the size of the village, town or city.

Follow the locals

Don't be put off by a big crowd around a stall, this probably means the quality of the produce is top notch. Especially if the crowd is mostly made up of local French people.

Seasonal timetables

One of the reasons it can be hard to keep track of when and where the markets are taking place is that some will only happen at certain times of the year...which brings us on to our next point...