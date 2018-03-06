PSG ultras give Real Madrid players rude awakening at Paris hotel

Photo: AFP

Around 50 hardcore PSG supporters let off fire crackers and chanted songs at 2am outside the Paris hotel where Real Madrid players were trying to sleep before their big clash in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Some PSG fans will clearly do whatever it takes to give their team a chance of overturning a 3-1 deficit against Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.

In the middle of night on Monday as Real Madrid's players slept in their beds at the Hotel du Collectioneur in the 8th arrondissement in the heart of Paris, around 50 hardcore ultras turned up intent on making a racket.

Just before 2am they began letting off fire crackers, lighting flares and chanting songs in order to disturb the sleep of Real's players on the eve of their Champions League last 16 tie against PSG.

According to the Real Madrid camp the disturbance lasted around 30 minutes until police intervened.

Video | PSG Ultras ‘visited’ Real Madrid’s hotel in Paris at 1:30am. pic.twitter.com/ET1SWjsR4A — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) March 6, 2018

One witness said it began with chanting and there were two enormous detonations of firecrackers. And then for another 10 minutes the sound of firecrackers could be heard in the area.

When police turned up the ultras fled in all directions. Reports in Le Parisien newspaper said two were arrested.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Real Madrid bosses were left furious by the disturbance and there were suggestions they believed that the PSG might have been behind it.

They are also concerned about the welcome Real Madrid's players will get on their way to the stadium for Tuesday night's match.

Whether the player's lack of sleep will have any impact on the match remains to be seen, but PSG's players believe they can mount a historic comeback even without their star player Neymar.