Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

France sets legal age of sexual consent at 15 after child sex outrage

AFP/The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
6 March 2018
09:05 CET+01:00
sexual harassmentrape

Share this article

France sets legal age of sexual consent at 15 after child sex outrage
Women demonstrate to call for a legislative change to set a minimum legal age for sexual consent. AFP
AFP/The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
6 March 2018
09:05 CET+01:00
France plans to make 15 the age of sexual consent after a public outcry over two cases of sex involving 11-year-old girls, Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa said on Monday..

After public consultations and the recommendation of a panel of experts, "the government has decided to set the age at 15," Schiappa told AFP.

The issue was brought to the fore after critics and lawmakers said French laws had allowed two men to escape rape charges when they were accused of sex with underage girls.

Any sexual act by an adult with a child younger than 15 can be prosecuted as a sexual offence under current French law.

Speaking previously Schiappa said: "The law will mean that 'below a certain age, there can be no debate, ever, on the sexual consent of a child, and that any child below a certain age would automatically be considered as raped or sexually assaulted'."

But prosecutors hoping to charge an offender with rape must prove the sex was forced, a more complicated question when pre-teens are involved.

In November, a 30-year-old man was acquitted of the rape of an 11-year-old girl after the court determined she had not been subjected to "constraint, threat, violence or surprise".

In another case involving an 11-year-old girl, a 28-year-old man had faced charges of sexual relations with a minor, rather than rape -- a decision that
enraged the girl's family.

But last month the court reversed course and said the man should indeed face rape charges, though it asked for the trial to be moved to a higher court.

After that case made headlines children's rights group Le Voix de l'Enfant said in a statement: “The question of consent or its absence should never even be asked when it comes to rape victims who are minors”.

Other groups had also joined the call for the French legal system to introduce a legal age under which sexual consent is never presumed.

Since then lawmakers and child-protection groups have been urging the government to set a minimum age of consent, as is the case in many European countries, with suggested ages ranging from 13 to 15.

Schiappa said she was "very glad" that the government had chosen 15, as recommended by a panel of doctors and legal experts, an age long sought by associations fighting violence against children.

The new age limit, part of a package of laws aimed at curbing sexual violence and sexism, is to be approved by the government in the coming weeks.

sexual harassmentrape
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the trick to launching your international career?

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The strange Paris Metro rules you probably never knew about
  2. Paris Metro staff fine pregnant woman for walking wrong way
  3. Deadly attacks on French embassy and military HQ in Burkina Faso
  4. Wine is not special, it's as dangerous as any alcohol, warn French doctors
  5. Why it's time France stopped dubbing English-language films and TV series
Advertisement

Noticeboard

28/02
Range Rover Sport - UK Reg. in Paris
23/02
US Citizens: Vote From Abroad
19/02
Walk with The Chairfather in Paris
08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
View all notices
Advertisement