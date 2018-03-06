Man attacked with machete in front of shocked diners at Paris restaurant

Diners at an Indian restaurant in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital witnessed the shocking scene on Monday night when a man, who was also eating at the restaurant, was attacked and reportedly scalped at his table.
The incident, which took place at a restaurant 8.30pm on Rue Cail, a street well known for its curry restaurants, saw two men whose faces were covered by hoods burst into the restaurant armed with a sword and a machete, according to French press reports.
The two men then attacked the man who was having dinner with his wife.
According to reports, the victim -- a Sri Lankan man aged 35 -- received several wounds to the head, elbow and wrist, suffering very serious injuries before he was taken to the nearest hospital. The victim remains in a critical state.
Meanwhile, the perpetrators managed to escape.
"He was scalped and had his arm and wrist severely cut," a source close to the case told the French press.
It is believed that this terrible aggression could be part of a settling of scores in the Sri Lankan community and an investigation is underway.