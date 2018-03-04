Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

EU to tax tech giants at 'two to six percent': France

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
4 March 2018
12:37 CET+01:00
amazongoogletax

Share this article

EU to tax tech giants at 'two to six percent': France
French President Emmanuel Macron visits an Amazon plant in France. Photo: Yoan Valat / Pool / AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
4 March 2018
12:37 CET+01:00
The EU will soon unveil a plan for taxing major internet companies like Amazon and Facebook by imposing a levy of two to six percent on revenues in every country where they operate, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday.
"The range will be from two to six percent; but closer to two than to six," Le Maire told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.
   
The European Commission has said it will present by end March an overhaul of its tax rules, which currently allow US digital economy giants to report their income from across the bloc in any member state.
   
That leads them to pick low-tax nations like Ireland, the Netherlands or Luxembourg, depriving other nations of their share of the revenue even though they may account for more of a company's earnings.
   
"The heads of these companies know themselves that this system can't continue," Le Maire said.
   
Critics say the tax-avoidance strategies used by the tech titans known as GAFA -- Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple -- deprive EU governments of billions of euros while giving them an unfair advantage over smaller rivals. 
 
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says such strategies cost governments around the world as much as $240 billion (195 billion euros) a year in lost revenue, according to a 2015 estimate.
   
Asked if the proposed rate might be criticised as too low, Le Maire said: "I would rather have a law that can be implemented quickly instead of drawn-out negotiations."
   
American tech giants appear to believe the European tax revamp is in the cards, with several already announcing pledges to pay more in each country where they operate as governments step up their fiscal demands.
   
Amazon said last month that it had settled a major tax claim in France and that it would start declaring all its earnings in the country.
amazongoogletax
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the trick to launching your international career?

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. In Pictures: The clear signs that let you know you're in France
  2. Shivering Europe hopes for weekend respite as deep freeze persists
  3. France's Marine Le Pen charged over 'shameful' tweets of Isis killings
  4. Paris metro fines pregnant woman for walking wrong way
  5. Seven things to know about the soon to be extinct Tour de France podium girls
Advertisement

Noticeboard

28/02
Range Rover Sport - UK Reg. in Paris
23/02
US Citizens: Vote From Abroad
19/02
Walk with The Chairfather in Paris
08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
View all notices
Advertisement