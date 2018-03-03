Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Paris metro fines pregnant woman for walking wrong way

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
3 March 2018
14:34 CET+01:00
metrofineoffbeat

Share this article

Paris metro fines pregnant woman for walking wrong way
Photo: Thomas Ulrich/Flickr
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
3 March 2018
14:34 CET+01:00
A pregnant passenger on the Paris metro has been hit with a €60 fine for walking the wrong way, sparking outrage on social media.
The woman, who wanted to save some time on her journey, was given the ticket last Tuesday by inspectors at Concorde station near the Louvre art gallery.
 
"Bravo for this racket," her partner wrote sarcastically on Twitter, alongside a picture of her printed penalty notice. "A 60-euro fine without notice for a pregnant woman who goes the wrong way."
 
The Paris metro operator RATP stood by the penalty, a spokesman telling AFP on Saturday the one-way systems are clearly marked and are aimed at avoiding "incidents" and controlling the flow of people.
 
However, he added the tickets for such offences were "infrequent" and it is up to the RATP inspectors to apply them or not.
 
Michel Babut from the leading passenger group FNAUT branded the fine "completely stupid", adding the rules need changing.
 
"It's a total aberration," he told AFP.
metrofineoffbeat
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the trick to launching your international career?

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. In Pictures: The clear signs that let you know you're in France
  2. Shivering Europe hopes for weekend respite as deep freeze persists
  3. What changes for life in France from March 2018
  4. Snow causes transport chaos across south of France
  5. France's Marine Le Pen charged over 'shameful' tweets of Isis killings
Advertisement

Noticeboard

28/02
Range Rover Sport - UK Reg. in Paris
23/02
US Citizens: Vote From Abroad
19/02
Walk with The Chairfather in Paris
08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
View all notices
Advertisement