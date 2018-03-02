Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Picasso's French electrician has conviction for stealing artist's collection quashed

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
2 March 2018
10:43 CET+01:00
art

Share this article

Picasso's French electrician has conviction for stealing artist's collection quashed
Pierre and Danielle Le Guennec. AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
2 March 2018
10:43 CET+01:00
France's highest appeal court has overturned the conviction of Pablo Picasso's former electrician and his wife, who were given suspended sentences for keeping 271 of his works in their garage for four decades.

Pierre and Danielle Le Guennec were given two-year suspended jail sentences in 2015 for possession of stolen goods, in a case that made headlines
worldwide.

A higher court upheld the verdict in 2016 but the Cour de Cassation, in a ruling seen by AFP Thursday, overturned it.

Ruling there was insufficient evidence that "the goods held by the suspects had been stolen" the court ordered a retrial.

The couple's lawyer Antoine Vey hailed the ruling.

"It's a great decision which reinforces the line that Le Guennecs have always upheld -- that there was no theft whatsoever."

The retrial will offer them "a huge opportunity to finally establish the truth", Vey said.

The collection, whose value has not been assessed, includes drawings of women and horses, nine rare Cubist collages from the time Picasso was working with fellow French artist Georges Braque and a work from his famous "blue period".

At his original trial Le Guennec, who is in his late seventies, claimed that Picasso had presented him with the artworks towards the end of his life to reward him for his loyal service.

But he later changed his account, telling the appeal court that the works were part of a huge trove of art that Picasso's widow Jacqueline asked him to conceal after the artist's death in 1973.

Le Guennec said he stored more than a dozen garbage bags of unsigned works which Jacqueline later retrieved, except for one which she left him saying: "Keep this, it's for you."

The affair came to light when Pierre Le Guennec attempted to get the works authenticated by Picasso's son Claude Ruiz-Picasso in 2010.

The artist's heirs promptly filed a complaint against him, triggering an investigation.

art
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the trick to launching your international career?

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. UPDATE: Swathes of France on alert for snow and ice as Siberian chill bites
  2. What changes for life in France from March 2018
  3. Brexit: Why French citizenship is not the solution for most Brits in France
  4. French authorities on alert as deep freeze sets in across France
  5. Snow causes transport chaos across south of France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

28/02
Range Rover Sport - UK Reg. in Paris
23/02
US Citizens: Vote From Abroad
19/02
Walk with The Chairfather in Paris
08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
View all notices
Advertisement