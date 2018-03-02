Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
In Pictures: The clear signs that let you know you're in France

Ben McPartland
Ben McPartland
ben.mcpartland@thelocal.com
@mcpben
2 March 2018
17:30 CET+01:00
Photo: Maggie Osterberg/Flickr
If you woke up one day and had no idea where you were, there are certain signs, many in fact, that would give away that you were in France.

 

French showers don't seem to have wall brackets to put the shower head, which means you have to actually hold the shower to get clean. Can you believe that! In this day and age...

The famous Andouillette sausage, made of pig's intestines and even colon, which is not for the faint-hearted.

Everyone, yes everyone has to walk to the streets with a baguette under their arm, otherwise you're not allowed out.

And yes people will queue patiently to get a fresh one in order to walk down the street with it under their arm...

And if it's the middle of the night...

 

French patisseries pride themselves on their cakes and also the way they are wrapped.

Everywhere you look in France there's a creperie, probably even two or three.

And everywhere you look there's a naked protest of some sort. They just love to get naked to prove a point here.

Oh look at all that lovely plonk going down the drain.

Still there's plenty more to go round...

The French like to display their tricolours above most public buildings, and there are a lot of public buildings.

Many French toilets, at least the older ones, have bidets, which may look a bit like a toilet but are nothing of the sort.

Perfectly presented sugar is a clear sign you're in France.

 

Several readers pointed out how the roads were empty and the motorways in France were a pleasure to drive on.

French butter makes France stand out from the rest of the world

You'll easily know if you're in France if it's a Monday and the shops are closed, often because they opened on the Saturday

Can you imagine the UK police officers on roller blades?

A sure sign you are heading deep into rural France.

Recent highlights

