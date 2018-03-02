French Property of the Week: Charming gite complex in rustic Brittany

Photo: Leggett Immobilier

If you're looking for a beautiful property in rustic Brittany, in western France, that's not far from beaches and historic towns AND that comes with its own business then take a look at this.

Where is it?

The property or two properties is located in a tranquil hamlet just 1km from the village of Quistinic in the Morbihan department of southern Brittany (see map below).

There nearest big towns are Vannes and Lorient and the picturesque Auray just 45 minutes away, while the spectacular Quiberon peninsular and its beaches are an hour away by car.

It's about two hours drive to the port of St Malo, where there are regular ferry services to the UK and about the same driving time to the port of Roscoff where there are ferry services to Ireland.

Nantes airport which has international flights to the UK and other European countries is just under two hours drive away. And the airport at Dinard, which offers flights to the UK is around two hours away.

How much does it cost?

The property costs €318,000 or £281, 494 or $390,762, all depending on exchange rates.

Describe the property

This stone property has been renovated to an extremely high level of quality and offers a combination of rentable/living solutions.

The main building can be considered as a maison principal and one gite or just as two gites together. An additional building is currently used as a play/games room with further potential to convert the upper floor into more living space, perhaps further bedrooms. There is also an option to convert a separate stone building into a further, smaller gite or useable space.



The entrance has a large gravel courtyard area leading to the buildings, with ample space for parking.



Set in an acre of beautiful landscaped gardens, these beautiful and immaculately kept self catering gites (cottages) both have individual heated pools in their own private gardens.

Each gite is fully furbished, with the possibility of firing up the wood burners when needed in the wintertime. Three rooms in one and two in the other allow flexibility to either live in the property and exploit the gites, or rent both out to a varying clientele and different sizes of families.

In front of the main stone house is another, which is currently set up as a games/playroom and houses the washing machines. It allows access from both gardens, and also has a bathroom on the ground floor. Easy access for cycling and walking in the local wooded countryside



The business would be sold with all of the items needed to continue running the gites, making it a very good investment with immediate return.

What the estate agent says

Philippe de Belder from Leggett Immobilier says: "This gite business, complete with solid, repeat clientele, is ready to go and certainly should not be missed.

"It offers great views of the surrounding countryside give a real feel and sense of the French lifestyle. Superb value for the property and a fantastic business potential."

And the photos:

For more information on this property visit Leggett Immobilier.