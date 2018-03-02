Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

French music festival refuses pressure to drop rocker who killed girlfriend

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
2 March 2018
09:20 CET+01:00
music

Share this article

French music festival refuses pressure to drop rocker who killed girlfriend
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
2 March 2018
09:20 CET+01:00
The organisers of a music festival in northern France have defied pressure to pull a once-idolised French rocker, who beat his actress girlfriend to death, from their summer line-up.

Over 60,000 people have signed a petition demanding that Bertrand Cantat, former frontman of Noir Desir, be removed from the programme of the Papillons de Nuit festival, which runs from May 18 to 20 in the Normandy town of Saint-Laurent-de-Cuves.

"By putting Bertrand Cantat in the spotlight you are normalising violence against women and even condoning it," reads the petition on the Change.org website started by a self-described "citizen feminist".

The organisers of the festival, which drew 68,000 rock fans in 2017, have rejected the call, saying in a statement: "We consider that our only criteria should be artistic."

In a short profile of 53-year-old Cantat on their website, which the petition criticises, Cantat is described as a "having lost nothing of his brooding nature, rage and critical thinking".

Cantat, whose group enjoyed cult status in France in the 1990s, killed Marie Trintignant in a hotel room while on tour in Lithuania in 2003.

Trintignant, a well-known figure in cinema and theatre, suffered severe brain damage after Cantat beat her during a fight and later died from her injuries.

The killing sent shockwaves through France, where Cantat was known as a champion of social causes.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison of which he served four years before being released on parole in 2007.

In recent years, he has dismayed Trintignant's family by returning to the stage, making his comeback in 2013 with a new group, Detroit.

On Thursday, he begins touring with his first solo album, Amor Fati (a Latin phrase associated with Friedrich Nietzsche meaning "a love of fate") kicking off with a concert in the western city of La Rochelle.

The management of the theatre where he will perform Thursday said it had received only "three or four disapproving emails".

Cantat plans several other dates in the coming months, only one of which has been cancelled due to local opposition.

Last year, as the outrage over sexual violence triggered by the Harvey Weinstein affair in the US was building, rock magazine Les Inrockuptibles was accused of glorifying Cantat by putting him on its cover.

The magazine apologised.

music
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the trick to launching your international career?

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. UPDATE: Swathes of France on alert for snow and ice as Siberian chill bites
  2. What changes for life in France from March 2018
  3. Brexit: Why French citizenship is not the solution for most Brits in France
  4. Snow causes transport chaos across south of France
  5. France's Marine Le Pen charged over 'shameful' tweets of Isis killings
Advertisement

Noticeboard

28/02
Range Rover Sport - UK Reg. in Paris
23/02
US Citizens: Vote From Abroad
19/02
Walk with The Chairfather in Paris
08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
View all notices
Advertisement