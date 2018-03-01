What's on in France: 12 great things to do in March 2018

Women's Carnival, Paris Photo: Basil/Wikicommons

March heralds the official start of spring so it's time to shake off those winter cobwebs and fill your calendar with fun things to do. Here's our pick of 12 events in France that you won't want to miss.

Paris Book Fair, March 16th to 19th

The Paris Book Fair, held at the Porte de Versailles, is a must for bookworms.

The website says it's "the only literary get-together of its kind, reflecting the extraordinary richness and diversity of publishing".

Expect four days in celebration of reading, featuring over 3,000 famous or up-and-coming authors from around the world who will be on hand to meet the public.

Paris Book Fair 2017. Photo: AFP