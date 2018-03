What's on in France: 12 great things to do in March 2018

Only in France would you find cheese tasting on skis. Okay, perhaps Switzerland too. But anyhow, check out "Les Traces du Fromage" this month if you feel like some seriously cheesy hiking.

Every year, almost 2,000 food aficionados brave the winter cold to go on a the trek leading through the beautiful landscape of the Aubrac region. Equipped with snow gear, the hikers follow a trail and stop at several intervals along the way to sample cheese and other goods from the area.

Photo: Les Traces/Facebook

Now in its 76th year, the 1,290km cycle race between Paris and Nice is also known as the Race to the Sun, due to the start in Paris, where March is often cold and windy, before finishing in the sunny south of the country. It covers seven gruelling stages of varying terrains – you can view the route here

Run by the same company that organizes the Tour de France, it is a great chance to see some of the world's top cyclists in action – whether you choose to cheer them on from the side of the road, or from the comfort of your sofa.

Foie gras festival, Sarlat (Dordogne), March 3rd - 4th

It might not be everyone's cup of tea but for any fans of foie gras out there this event, which celebrates all traditional fattened goose cuisine, could be your ideal event.

The festival includes lots of foie gras-themed activities such as a big banquet with all-you-can-eat foie gras and cookery demonstration workshops for children and adults, as well as live music. On top of that, a Périgord-style carcass soup is offered to everyone at the market so that visitors can discover the riches of traditional goose cuisine. Photo: Festival website

Italian film festival, Nice, March 17th-31st If you're struggling with French and tired of being constantly corrected on your pronunciation, this celebration of Italian cinema might be a welcome break. Women's Carnival, Paris, March 11th Just because the Women's Carnival in Paris is smaller than the one in Nice doesn't mean it's any less fun. Women are supposed to dress up as queens and while men are welcome as well they need to dress up as a woman. So better get your crown ready or start rummaging through someone else's closet to find the perfect outfit. However costumes are not obligatory. Photo: Basili/WikiCommons