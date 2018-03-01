Interactive map: Where to find the best pubs around France

Yes there are good pubs in France so with the help of readers we've created the ultimate pub map of France. See if your favourite is on here.

Sitting in a French cafe and soaking up the atmosphere is one of life's great pleasures. But if you're in France for the long haul, or indeed just for a short trip, you might feel like a trip to a proper pub every once in a while.

Luckily there are a lot of great options around France for when you just can't live without a pint.

We asked our readers to list their favorite pubs in France, whether English, Scottish, Irish, Canadian and of course French watering holes around the country.

If you can’t find yours on the map tell us via Twitter or Facebook why it should be included.

The interactive map below shows where in France the recommended pubs are. Click on each point to get the name of each pub and it's address. And don't forget to zoom in on cities like Paris, Bordeaux and Montpellier where there are several suggestions.

Bordeaux area

11 Rue Parlement Sainte-Catherine, Bordeaux

83 Quai des Chartrons, Bordeaux

Looking to get out on a Sunday? One follower said there's “good beer and on Sunday evenings there's good jazz, too.”

2 rue Pacaris, Talence

"It's a real gem!" said Deirdre Cleary.

Ile-de-France

20 Rue Saint-Pierre, Saint-Germain-en-Laye

Luckily, after the bitter end there's “even better a curry house next door!” according to one patron.

The Bitter End, Saint-Germain-en-Laye. Photo: The Bitter End/Facebook

Normandy

12 Rue Georges Clemenceau, Granville

For those Irish coffee lovers, one follower said: “The Westie Wedge in Granville, Normandy is probably up there with the most "English style" pub I've seen around. Very good yorkshire style feel in the lounge areas, plus the usual UK style ales on tap and they do a killer Irish coffee."

6 Place Cambernon, Granville

Or pop over to La Rafale, according to another commenter it's “the best pub for changing beers is definitely La Rafale. Chill vibe, board games and darts.”

Jack & Co Le Bourg, Tirepied “Five beers on tap Including Guinness live music and restaurant,” a commenter wrote. O’Donnell's Irish pub 20 Quai Vendeuvre, Caen Le Conquerant 38 rue de Nesmond, Bayeux Le Conquerant, Bayeux. Photo: Le Conquerant/Facebook Carcassonne The Celt 5 Rue Antoine Armagnac, Carcassonne

Marseille

20 Rue d'Endoume

Versailles

15 Rue Colbert

Paris

42 Rue du Montparnasse

2 Place du Panthéon

77 rue St Dominique

80 rue Francois Miron

70 Quai des Jemmapes

Toulouse

26 Boulevard de Strasbourg

Grenoble

4 Place Sainte-Claire

One patron pointed out that there were “so many incredible brews to choose from” at this Grenoble bar.

NOT A BEER, Grenoble. Photo: NOT A BEER/Facebook

Brittany

2 Place de la Gare, Carhaix-Plouguer

For those of you who have visited Ringwood, this commenter said the Brewery Coreff has a “superb IPA, use the same hops and techniques as the Ring Wood Brewery … ”.

Le Manoir La Croix de L'iff D2, Mohon “Le Manoir bar Mohon 56 is my local pub in France," one patron said. "Always good beer and nice wine in a friendly, welcoming atmosphere.” Another said: “Welcoming owners, excellent food, music, theme nights, quizzes, and a lovely log fire! What more could you want?”

2 Rue Kreisker, Landeleau

1 Rue du Grand Trotrieux, Guingamp

Pays-de-la-Loire

50 Rue de la Chevallerie, Couptrain

“We used to go in the Famous Knight at Couptrain quite often. They've had some great bands on there,” one reader said.

Le Famous Knight, Couptrain. Photo: AFP

Place Bujeaud, Sainte-Hermine

"Busy, friendly, family run with lots of events and a great Franco-English vibe," said Nicky Dimbles.

Charente

Le Bourg, Bors de Montmoreau, Montmoreau

“Micro pub with seven beers brewed on site. Darts team as well,” one reader said.

Maison Rouge, Chalais

The Fiddlers Rest, Chalais. Photo: The Fiddlers Rest website

Charente-Maritime Le Dransard 5 Avenue de la République, Saint-Palais-sur-Mer

Haute-Marne

30 rue George Clémenceau, Chaumont

Hauts-de-France

3 Rue Dumont, Albert

“Excellent pub, very welcoming great hosts ... (French) and good English," said one reader.

Provence

61 Rue Espariat, Aix-en-Provence

Aude

4 Route Départementale 117, Puivert

Castle Pub, Châteauneuf-Grasse. Photo: Castle Pub/Facebook

French Riviera

7 Chemin du Cabanon, Châteauneuf-Grasse

"Really friendly place, lots of live music evenings, shows rugby and footie matches too. Popular with the French and the British contingent!" said Gillian Balcombe.

The Drôme

65 Avenue Gambetta, Valence

Indre