Interactive map: Where to find the best pubs around France

Sitting in a French cafe and soaking up the atmosphere is one of life's great pleasures. But if you're in France for the long haul, or indeed just for a short trip, you might feel like a trip to a proper pub every once in a while.
Luckily there are a lot of great options around France for when you just can't live without a pint.
We asked our readers to list their favorite pubs in France, whether English, Scottish, Irish, Canadian and of course French watering holes around the country.
The interactive map below shows where in France the recommended pubs are. Click on each point to get the name of each pub and it's address. And don't forget to zoom in on cities like Paris, Bordeaux and Montpellier where there are several suggestions.
Bordeaux area
11 Rue Parlement Sainte-Catherine, Bordeaux
83 Quai des Chartrons, Bordeaux
Looking to get out on a Sunday? One follower said there's “good beer and on Sunday evenings there's good jazz, too.”
2 rue Pacaris, Talence
"It's a real gem!" said Deirdre Cleary.
Ile-de-France
20 Rue Saint-Pierre, Saint-Germain-en-Laye
Luckily, after the bitter end there's “even better a curry house next door!” according to one patron.
The Bitter End, Saint-Germain-en-Laye. Photo: The Bitter End/Facebook
Normandy
12 Rue Georges Clemenceau, Granville
For those Irish coffee lovers, one follower said: “The Westie Wedge in Granville, Normandy is probably up there with the most "English style" pub I've seen around. Very good yorkshire style feel in the lounge areas, plus the usual UK style ales on tap and they do a killer Irish coffee."
6 Place Cambernon, Granville
Or pop over to La Rafale, according to another commenter it's “the best pub for changing beers is definitely La Rafale. Chill vibe, board games and darts.”
Le Bourg, Tirepied
“Five beers on tap Including Guinness live music and restaurant,” a commenter wrote.
20 Quai Vendeuvre, Caen
38 rue de Nesmond, Bayeux
Le Conquerant, Bayeux. Photo: Le Conquerant/Facebook
Carcassonne
5 Rue Antoine Armagnac, Carcassonne
Marseille
20 Rue d'Endoume
Versailles
O’Paris (Right side of the Castle)
15 Rue Colbert
Paris
42 Rue du Montparnasse
2 Place du Panthéon
77 rue St Dominique
80 rue Francois Miron
70 Quai des Jemmapes
Toulouse
26 Boulevard de Strasbourg
Grenoble
4 Place Sainte-Claire
One patron pointed out that there were “so many incredible brews to choose from” at this Grenoble bar.
NOT A BEER, Grenoble. Photo: NOT A BEER/Facebook
Brittany
2 Place de la Gare, Carhaix-Plouguer
For those of you who have visited Ringwood, this commenter said the Brewery Coreff has a “superb IPA, use the same hops and techniques as the Ring Wood Brewery … ”.
La Croix de L'iff D2, Mohon
“Le Manoir bar Mohon 56 is my local pub in France," one patron said. "Always good beer and nice wine in a friendly, welcoming atmosphere.”
Another said: “Welcoming owners, excellent food, music, theme nights, quizzes, and a lovely log fire! What more could you want?”
2 Rue Kreisker, Landeleau
1 Rue du Grand Trotrieux, Guingamp
Pays-de-la-Loire
50 Rue de la Chevallerie, Couptrain
“We used to go in the Famous Knight at Couptrain quite often. They've had some great bands on there,” one reader said.
Le Famous Knight, Couptrain. Photo: AFP
Place Bujeaud, Sainte-Hermine
"Busy, friendly, family run with lots of events and a great Franco-English vibe," said Nicky Dimbles.
Charente
Le Bourg, Bors de Montmoreau, Montmoreau
“Micro pub with seven beers brewed on site. Darts team as well,” one reader said.
Maison Rouge, Chalais
The Fiddlers Rest, Chalais. Photo: The Fiddlers Rest website
Charente-Maritime
5 Avenue de la République, Saint-Palais-sur-Mer
Haute-Marne
30 rue George Clémenceau, Chaumont
Hauts-de-France
3 Rue Dumont, Albert
“Excellent pub, very welcoming great hosts ... (French) and good English," said one reader.
Provence
61 Rue Espariat, Aix-en-Provence
Aude
4 Route Départementale 117, Puivert
Castle Pub, Châteauneuf-Grasse. Photo: Castle Pub/Facebook
French Riviera
7 Chemin du Cabanon, Châteauneuf-Grasse
"Really friendly place, lots of live music evenings, shows rugby and footie matches too. Popular with the French and the British contingent!" said Gillian Balcombe.
The Drôme
65 Avenue Gambetta, Valence
Indre
1 Place De L'église, Chaillac
Chemin de la Poterie, Ferney-Voltaire
Dordogne
1 Rue du Couvent, Eymet
The Shakespeare, Montpellier. Photo: The Shakespeare/Facebook
Montpellier
5 Place Saint-Come
5 Rue du Petit Scel
12 Rue de la Petite Loge
147 avenue Boirargues
13 Rue Lunaret