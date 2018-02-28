The pictures that show just how cold it is in France right now

Photo: AFP

Spring is around the corner, we hope, but here's a selection of photos to show how France was still in the grip of winter this week

This was the scene at Palavas Les Flots coastal resort near Montpellier, southern France on Wednesday.

And this was the scene in he normally sunny resort of Biarritz.

Le sud-ouest est sous la #neige ce matin. Magnifique vidéo de #Biarritz. Crédit : Youtube / SurfingBiarritz pic.twitter.com/5vGnKWVJVs — La Chaîne Météo (@lachainemeteo) February 28, 2018

And this was the famous Pyla sand dune in south west France, which was partially snow covered on Wednesday.

And Bordeaux waslooking all white on Wednesday.

❄La #neige a gagné #Bordeaux ce matin ! Cette neige tient au sol, avec des températures encore négatives.

Le suivi de la dégradation neigeuse ci dessous ⤵https://t.co/8l5n2JjcQz pic.twitter.com/E7ABjS4A6a — La Chaîne Météo (@lachainemeteo) February 28, 2018

And this was the scene at the Bay of Ajaccio on the Island of Corsica on Tuesday.

And there was snow in Paris on Tuesday with more forecast on Thursday.

This picture taken on February 27, 2018 shows the frozen Nideck waterfall in Oberhaslach, eastern France.

A frozen waterfall hangs above a lake in The Orangerie Park in Strasbourg, eastern France.

A pedestrian walks a dog past past a woman sitting beside a frozen lake in The Orangerie Park in Strasbourg

A coach watches swimmers in the Wacken outdoor swimming pool on February 26, 2018 in Strasbourg, eastern France, as temperatures drop below -10 degrees Celcius.

And here's pic of a frozen beach at Saint-Brieuc in Brittany.

VIDEO. À Saint-Brieuc, une plage gelée prend des airs de banquise https://t.co/LgdjjezUo8 pic.twitter.com/N9LQu81O0E — Ouest-France (@OuestFrance) February 27, 2018

Icicles are seen along the Beaufortain road near Albertville, French Alps and a partially frozen lake in the same area.

And this was the scene in the Riviera resort of Nice on Monday.