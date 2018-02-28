Renowned conductor caught filming French nudists using spy glasses

Photo: AFP

A top Belgian conductor based in the US has been convicted of secretly filming naked women at a French nudist resort in a rather disturbing way...using a discreet camera hidden in the frame of his sunglasses.

It sounds like a story straight out of a sci-fi movie.

Using the discreet device, Kristof Van Grysperre, described as a "renowned Belgian conductor and pianist" in the French media, who is based in the US, was able to film women at the La Jenny naturist resort in south western France without attracting their attention.

But he wasn't able to fool the resort's lifeguards who noticed his strange behaviour as well as his many round trips between the beach and pool during his stay there in the summer of 2017.

Eventually, they collared him and discovered the secret device hidden in his sunglasses.

On Tuesday February 20th Van Grysperre was prosecuted for "undermining the privacy of others by recording without consent images of a person in a private place" at a court in Bordeaux, according to French press reports.

In the film recovered by the investigators, a naked woman was perfectly identifiable, it was reported.

The conductor who has conducted at both the New York City Opera and the Chicago Opera Theater was fined €5,000 fine, €3,000 of which was suspended.

The police have also confiscated the equipment and videos stored by Van Grysperre in order to destroy them.

It's not the first time a man has been caught using a hidden device to film people at a naturists resort in France.