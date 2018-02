In Pictures: Corsica's beaches covered in blanket of snow

Photo: AFP/Meteo France

The Siberian freeze has left Corsica coated in a white blanket of snow and looking stunning. Here's a selection of the best images of the island after the snowfall.

On Tuesday, residents of Ajaccio on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica woke up to some 15 centimetres of snow on the beach, something not seen since 1986.

Spot the difference: Corsica before and after the snowfall.