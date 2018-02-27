Disneyland Paris to build Star Wars zone in €2 billion upgrade

Disneyland Paris. Photo: AFP

The Walt Disney Company on Tuesday announced a €2 billion expansion of its Paris amusement park which will add a new Star Wars-themed zone to the huge site.

It's great news for fans of Europe's most popular theme park.

In addition to the new Star Wars zone, Disneyland Paris will also build new areas devoted to its hit animated film "Frozen" and the Marvel comics franchise (Spider-Man, The Hulk, X-Men) as part of the makeover, which will take several years.

The work will start in 2021 and significantly expand the park, which is Europe's most popular private tourism destination with 320 million visits since it opened in 1992.