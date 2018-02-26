Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

British skier plunges to his death in French Alps after heading off piste

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
26 February 2018
12:22 CET+01:00
skiingfrench alps

Share this article

British skier plunges to his death in French Alps after heading off piste
AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
26 February 2018
12:22 CET+01:00
Another British skier died in the French Alps at the weekend after plunging hundreds of metres while he was skiing off piste.

The skier died at the resort of Oz-en-Oisans in Isere.

He and two other skiers had been trying to get back to the resort by skiing off piste near the area called Alpette.

According to reports they tried to follow marks in the snow made by previous skiers but lost their way and ended up in a particularly dangerous area.

The three men then fell 200 metres over a rocky outcrop. While the British skier was pronounced dead at the scene the other two were rescued by mountain police.

According to mountain rescue spokesman Francois Bepol, the group ventured off-piste and went in the wrong direction.

They got into difficulty and took off their skis to try to climb upwards, Mr Bepol said.

The cliff, however, was "very steep and icy" and two of the three men fell.

The death comes just weeks after two British skiers died after venturing off piste near the resort of Chamonix.

Officials had warned that the conditions off piste were dangerous due to the poor quality of the snow.

It's been a tragic winter for British holidaymakers in the French Alps.

In December The Local reported how a young British man froze to death at a ski resort after getting lost on his way home from a bar.

And just days later another British skier was reported missing in the resort of Tignes after taking a ski lift for the final descent of the day.

 

skiingfrench alps
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The six 'best places to live' in France (that you'd never consider)
  2. Apple loses bid to ban protests by French tax campaign group
  3. The incredible photos you won't believe were taken in Paris
  4. Why do the French love saucisson so much?
  5. Germany, France urge Russia to pressure Syria for 'immediate' ceasefire
Advertisement

Noticeboard

23/02
US Citizens: Vote From Abroad
19/02
Walk with The Chairfather in Paris
08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
31/01
Experienced English-language proofreader accepting projects!
View all notices
Advertisement