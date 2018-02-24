Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Jihadist group claim Mali attack that killed two French soldiers

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
24 February 2018
08:33 CET+01:00
mali

Share this article

Jihadist group claim Mali attack that killed two French soldiers
French soldiers involved in the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane patrol in Mali in 2016. File photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
24 February 2018
08:33 CET+01:00
A powerful jihadist alliance has claimed an attack on a French military vehicle in Mali that left two soldiers dead, Mauritanian media reported on Friday.

Two soldiers from France's counter-terrorism force in West Africa were killed and another was hurt on Wednesday when their vehicle struck a mine in northeast Mali.

The Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM), a fusion of three Malian jihadist groups with previous Al-Qaeda links, claimed the attack in a statement cited by Mauritania's Sahara Medias and widely shared on social media.

The group, also known as Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa'al- Muslimin (JNIM) in Arabic, have been behind several high profile attacks against domestic and foreign forces since forming last year.

The French army said the attack took place near Mali's borders with Niger and Burkina Faso, a bastion of jihadist activity where three French soldiers were injured in an attack last month.

Their deaths bring to 12 the number of French soldiers killed since the start of Operation Barkhane, which was launched to quell jihadist activity in the former French colony of Mali and in neighbouring countries.

Around 4,000 French troops are deployed under Operation Barkhane, alongside the UN's 12,000-strong MINUSMA peacekeeping operation in Mali.

READ ALSO: Three French soldiers wounded in Mali attack

mali
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How will Brexit affect UK pension holders living abroad?

Find out what you can do to protect your UK pension from hefty taxes.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold
  2. How life for expats in France has changed over the years
  3. Scores of Air France flights hit by strike action
  4. France's first mixed-race Joan of Arc hit by torrent of racist abuse
  5. Own a second holiday home in France? Get ready to pay more tax
Advertisement

Noticeboard

23/02
US Citizens: Vote From Abroad
19/02
Walk with The Chairfather in Paris
08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
31/01
Experienced English-language proofreader accepting projects!
View all notices
Advertisement