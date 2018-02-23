Fears in France that Camembert truce will lead to cheese ruin

Photo: AFP

A truce has been reached to bring an end to the Camembert wars that have plagued one of France's most pungent cheese for a decade, but some say the quality of the famous fromage will never be as good.

The David and Goliath dispute pitted independent producers of the official AOP standard Normandy Camembert against big industrial cheese producers like Lactalis.

The small producers had to stick to strict production rules to be able to put the prestigious AOP (Appellation d'Origine Protegé) label on their cheese that designates it is produced in a certain way from a specific region.

AOP Camembert producers crucially had to use unpasteurized milk, 50 percent of which had to come from Normandy cows grazing in Normandy fields.

But big producers didn't like those restrictions and used pasteurized milk from any kind of cow. As long as the factory was in Normandy they could simply put the label "Made in Normandy" on the round box with the aim of confusing customers.

And it appeared to work, with some 60,000 tonnes of "Made in Normandy" Camembert sold each year compared to just 6,000 tonnes of AOP label Normandy Camembert.

But these games will soon be a thing of the past.

By 2021 there will be just one Camembert from Normandy, an announcement by France's institute of origin and quality (INAO) revealed on Thursday.

It means an "upmarket move for everyone," said the INAO, adding that the agreement will also give consumers "more transparency" and improve the quality of dairy herds in Normandy, their grazing conditions and cheese making at large. The producers have agreed to the massive and controversial step of allowing a cheese to be called an AOP Normandy Camembert if it is made with pasteurized milk in future rather than lait cru. This will allow manufacturers to export it. However as a kind of compromise they will also have to make sure that 30 percent of the milk used to make the cheese comes from real Normandy cows grazing in the region. "This agreement will put Normandy cows back in the Normandy meadows," Patrice Chassard, chairman of a national cheese authority told AFP. However some say that the shift in regulation is playing right into the hands of industrial producersat the expense of quality.

French cheese association, Fromages de Terroirs, has claimed it marks the "death of AOP" -- or Protected Designation of Origin -- and will see quality "sink inexorably into mediocrity".