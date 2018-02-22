Scores of Air France flights hit by strike action

Photo: AFP

Industrial action at Air France on Thursday will see half the airline's long-haul flights from Paris cancelled, the company has said. Many short haul flights will also be grounded around the country.

Thousands of holiday makers are set to be disappointed.

The strike will see 50 percent of long-haul flights out of Paris cancelled on Thursday as pilots and ground crews join the industrial action in a bid to secure higher salaries.

By 9am on Tuesday over 10 flights had already been cancelled at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, Les Echos reported.

Air France has said it will guarantee 75 percent of its normal flight program, with 75 percent of its medium-haul flights to and from Paris-Charles de Gaulle and 85 percent of its short-haul flights operating as normal, said the airline's management in a statement.

Travellers are advised to postpone their trips until February 27 at no extra cost. "Air France regrets this situation and is making every effort to minimize the inconvenience this strike action may cause to its customers," it said in a

statement.

Passengers can also expect disruptions and delays, the company said. Flights to Paris from airports around France including Toulouse and Lyon will also be hit.