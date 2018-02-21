Strike to hit half of Air France flights on Thursday

Photo: AFP

Industrial action at Air France on Thursday will see half the airline's long-haul flights from Paris cancelled, the company has said.

Thousands of holiday makers are set to be disappointed.

The strike will see 50 percent of long-haul flights out of Paris cancelled on Thursday as pilots and ground crews join the industrial action in a bid to secure higher salaries.

Air France has said it will guarantee 75 percent of its normal flight program, with 75 percent of its medium-haul flights to and from Paris-Charles de Gaulle and 85 percent of its short-haul flights operating as normal, said the airline's management in a statement.

Travellers are advised to postpone their trips until February 27 at no extra cost.

Passengers can also expect disruptions and delays, the company said.