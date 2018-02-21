Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Strike to hit half of Air France flights on Thursday

21 February 2018
11:57 CET+01:00
Strike to hit half of Air France flights on Thursday
Photo: AFP
21 February 2018
11:57 CET+01:00
Industrial action at Air France on Thursday will see half the airline's long-haul flights from Paris cancelled, the company has said.
Thousands of holiday makers are set to be disappointed. 
 
The strike will see 50 percent of long-haul flights out of Paris cancelled on Thursday as pilots and ground crews join the industrial action in a bid to secure higher salaries. 
 
Air France has said it will guarantee 75 percent of its normal flight program, with 75 percent of its medium-haul flights to and from Paris-Charles de Gaulle and 85 percent of its short-haul flights operating as normal, said the airline's management in a statement.
 
Travellers are advised to postpone their trips until February 27 at no extra cost.
 
Passengers can also expect disruptions and delays, the company said.
 
The airline estimates that 28 percent of its staff will join in the industrial action with employees demanding a six percent across-the-board pay increase.
 
Management is offering a basic increase of 1 percent to be paid in two instalments and a range of incentives, which trade unions have dismissed as "small change".
   
The Air France-KLM group posted a 42 percent increase in its operating profit to 1.49 billion euros ($1.84 billion) in 2017.
