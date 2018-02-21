Paris counts 3,000 homeless living on its streets in first ever census

Photo: AFP

At least 3,000 people are sleeping rough on the streets of Paris, according to data from the city's first ever homelessness census which authorities warned Wednesday were likely a serious underestimate.

Some 1,700 Parisian volunteers and 300 officials carried out the census overnight on February 15th, going street by street counting the number of people huddled in sleeping bags in doorways or camped out in tents.

It is hoped that the project, known as Nuit de la Solidarite (Night of Solidarity), will help the city better distribute its services.

Homeless people were also surveyed about their housing and health problems, collecting data that Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo hopes will allow authorities to design better policies to help those on the streets.

President Emmanuel Macron had last July promised to end rough sleeping across France entirely by the end of 2017, and acknowledged last month that he had failed to meet that ambitious goal.

Visitors to Paris are often shocked by the poverty that exists in some parts of the capital, especially the omnipresent beggars on the metro and the migrants' tents perched along the Canal Saint-Martin.

The 3,000 figure is in line with previous estimates from homeless charities. Photo: AFP But homelessness has been at the centre of a political row in recent weeks after two members of Macron's party made comments seen as out of touch.