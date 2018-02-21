Freezing weather with subzero wind chill set to sweep across France

Clear skies are coming France’s way but expect temperatures to drop across the country, with a wind chill of -25 degrees in mountain regions and -13 in Paris, Meteo France has warned.

Anyone looking to ditch their winter coat and bobbly hat anytime soon may have to wait a little while longer.

The “Moscow-Paris” cold front, as the meteorologists like to call it, is making its way across Europe and landing in L’Hexagone on Thursday.

Southern France will wake up to temperatures of around 0 degrees whilst the north and Paris will have it even worse, -3 on average.

Add wind chill to the mix and it’s likely to feel more like a glacial -8 to -10 in cities and a shiver-inducing -25 degrees in mountainous areas.

This frosty front will continue until next week, with Tuesday expected to be the coldest day of all, especially in northern France, where temperatures will feel like anything between -13 and -17 with the wind chill factor.

The main positive to draw from the subzero week up ahead are the sunny skies that will grace France throughout most of this period.

READ ALSO: 'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold