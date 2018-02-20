Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

France’s wardrobe malfunction ice skater bounces back to win silver

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
20 February 2018
08:43 CET+01:00
skating

Share this article

France’s wardrobe malfunction ice skater bounces back to win silver
This time there were tears of joy from Papadakis after achieving an Olympic record and winning silver. Photo: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
20 February 2018
08:43 CET+01:00
Only a day after an unfortunate wardrobe mishap on the ice left French figure skater Gabriella Papadakis in tears, the twenty two year old has fought back to claim Olympic silver and clinch an Olympic record.

French duo Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis showed incredible resilience and determination to silence all the doubters, in the aftermath one of the biggest bloopers in recent ice skating history.

The pair, skating in their first Olympics, performed a near-perfect long dance to get a record total of 123.35 for the segment, the highest in Olympic history.

They finished second only behind the Canadian pair Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, who also delivered their own amazing performance to just edge past with 206.07 vs 205.28.

All this less than 24 hours after the self-described “nightmare” incident in which Papadakis breast was left briefly exposed to the shock of millions of international TV viewers.

It was during their first dance at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Monday that the young skater leaned backwards early on in her routine and Cizeron inadvertently unclipped the back of her green costume.

The duo were still able to finish their short dance as Papadakis tried to keep her chest covered, but she left the ice in tears.

Compounding her embarrassment, the incident was replayed in slow motion on screens at the arena.

But the duo’s amazing ability to stay focused in the face of adversity will no doubt ensure their performance is remembered as much for their ice skating prowess as for the unfortunate wardrobe mishap. 

skating
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Tearful French ice skater describes 'nightmare' Olympic dress mishap
  2. Swiss Islamic scholar facing rape charges hospitalized in France
  3. Children of French rocker Hallyday go to court over album
  4. French police investigate WWI soldier's goodbye letter to his 'only friend'
  5. Smog Monday: Paris air pollution levels to hit dangerous high
Advertisement

Noticeboard

19/02
Walk with The Chairfather in Paris
08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
31/01
Experienced English-language proofreader accepting projects!
29/01
candy exhibition
View all notices
Advertisement