France's Martin Fourcade celebrates during the victory ceremony in the mixed relay biathlon event. Photo: AFP

Martin Fourcade became the most decorated French athlete in Olympic history on Tuesday as he helped his country to gold in the biathlon mixed relay in Pyeongchang.

It was the 29-year-old's fifth Olympic title -- and his third in South Korea -- as France took the relay title ahead of Norway, in silver, with Italy winning bronze.

Fourcade won two golds at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and with his tally of five now holds the record for the most Winter Olympic gold medals won by a Frenchman. Alpine skier Jean-Claude Killy won three at the 1968 Olympics in Grenoble.

However, fourth-placed Germany launched an appeal immediately afterwards.