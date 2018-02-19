Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Tearful French ice skater describes 'nightmare' Olympic dress mishap

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
19 February 2018
09:34 CET+01:00
olympicswinter olympics

Share this article

Tearful French ice skater describes 'nightmare' Olympic dress mishap
France's Gabriella Papadakis and France's Guillaume Cizeron compete in the ice dance short dance of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
19 February 2018
09:34 CET+01:00
Tearful French figure skater Gabriella Papadakis called it her "worst nightmare" after she suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction on Monday in the Olympic ice dance competition.
A heavy title favourite along with partner Guillaume Cizeron, Papadakis's dress slipped during their routine in Pyeongchang but the French pair demonstrated remarkable composure and were in second place behind Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.
   
The mishap happened when the 22-year-old Papadakis leaned backwards early on and Cizeron inadvertently unclipped the back of her green costume.
   
Her halter-top, complete with tassles and spangles, edged sideways to briefly expose her left breast.
   
The duo were still able to finish their short dance as Papadakis tried to keep her chest covered, but she left the ice in tears.
 
Compounding her embarrassment, the incident was replayed in slow motion on screens at the arena.
 
READ ALSO:
 
   
"It was pretty distracting, my worst nightmare at the Olympics," Papadakis said after drying her eyes.
 
"I felt it right away and I prayed.
   
"I told myself 'you have to keep going' and that's what we did and we have to be proud of ourselves, delivering a great performance with that happening."
   
Cizeron added: "It's just frustrating to miss a few points because of a costume issue. It is not what we get ready for when we train."
   
The Vancouver 2010 champions Virtue and Moir posted a short-dance world record score of 83.67 points to take a lead of 1.74 into Tuesday's free dance.
   
Papadakis is not the first figure skater to have a wardrobe fail at these Games.
   
South Korean Min Yura won the hearts of skate fans on her Olympic debut after bravely battling on after a hook popped on her dress just seconds into her routine in the team short dance.
   
Focusing on executing her spins with partner Alexander Gamelin, Min had to keep adjusting her red top, winning rich praise from commentators for keeping her cool.
olympicswinter olympics
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Olympics: French President shows game side to support Paris 2024

Académie Française blasts Paris Olympics' English slogan for 'sounding like a pizza commercial'

Mon Dieu! Paris snubs French and picks English slogan for 2024 Olympics bid

French gymnast Ait Said suffers horrific leg injury

Paris mayor wants Seine to be 'swimmable' before Olympics
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Here's how I was wrong about the French

How to dress like a French woman: Five tips to remember (and five to forget)

Seven myths about British nationals living in France
Advertisement

Dating rules in France: An A to Z guide for Valentine's Day

Where in France do all the Americans live?

Snow pics: France's most famed sites like you've never seen them before

In pictures: Paris wakes up to spectacular snowy scenes
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How to dress like a French woman: Five tips to remember (and five to forget)
  2. Here's how I was wrong about the French
  3. German and French spy chiefs plead for post-Brexit security cooperation
  4. Swiss Islamic scholar facing rape charges hospitalized in France
  5. Mystery underpants lines leave French villagers clueless
Advertisement

Noticeboard

19/02
Walk with The Chairfather in Paris
08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
31/01
Experienced English-language proofreader accepting projects!
29/01
candy exhibition
View all notices
Advertisement