Hunter shot dead during wild boar hunt in France

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
19 February 2018
17:13 CET+01:00
Hunter shot dead during wild boar hunt in France
According to police, it appears the victim was accidentally shot by one of his fellow huntersIllustration photo: AFP
A 60-year old man has been shot dead while hunting wild boar in southeastern France in an incident which once again spotlights the country's problem with shooting accidents.
The accident took place on Saturday morning at around 10 am in France's south eastern Var department.
 
The victim, who according to French press reports had around 30 years of hunting experience, was hit in the chest, prosecutor Bernard Marchal, told Var-Matin.
 
A total of around 15 hunters were taking part in the wild boar hunt, during which some of them were stationed at watchtowers.
 
According to local police, it appears the victim was accidentally shot by one of his fellow hunters. 
 
READ ALSO:
'It's like the Wild West': Tales of life in rural France during the hunting season
Photo: AFP
 
The gendarmes told the French press that one of the hunters found the man lying on the ground with his rifle at his side. 
 
 
 
"I grew up learning how not to go outdoors during hunting season, making sure to wear brightly coloured clothes and pretty much being terrified of getting shot during those times because it's something that sadly happens very regularly," Julia Kornig, who grew up in the Vauclause, told The Local.
