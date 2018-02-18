Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Thousands of Kurds stage protest march in France

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
18 February 2018
02:28 CET+01:00
kurdsturkeysyriaprotest

Share this article

Thousands of Kurds stage protest march in France
About 11,000 Kurds marched on Saturday n Strasbourg to demand as every year the release of their historic leader Abdullah Ocalan, imprisoned in Turkey. Photo: PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
18 February 2018
02:28 CET+01:00
Thousands of Kurds marched through the French city of Strasbourg on Saturday to call for the release of jailed PKK founder Abdullah Ocalan and protest against Turkey's military offensive in Syria.
"UN, take your responsibility and stop the genocide in Afrin," read one banner, referring to the region in northern Syria where Turkey is waging a campaign against a Syrian Kurd militia.
 
The protesters who came from across Europe also waved Kurdish flags and pictures of the leader of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), chanting "Freedom for Ocalan".
 
There was a strong police presence at the demonstration, which police said attracted 11,000 people while organisers put the number at between 25,000-30,000.
 
The march has taken place each year in the city that hosts the European Court of Human Rights and the Council of Europe since Ocalan was detained in 1999.
 
Ocalan, the figurehead of the PKK's bloody insurgency against the Turkish state, remains behind bars on a prison island off Istanbul. 
 
Ankara launched an offensive in the Afrin area of northern Syria last month against the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) which it considers a terror group but which is allied with US forces in the fight against the
Islamic State (Isis) group.
 
"(Turkish President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan is becoming very aggressive towards the Kurds and the situation is getting a lot worse, year after year, month after month," said Newroz, who came from Germany to attend the rally
with his sister and friends.
 
"Erdogan is a 100 percent dictator, every European should know this," added Okce, who also came from Germany.
kurdsturkeysyriaprotest
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

'Villages will die': Why are furious French farmers blockading the city of Toulouse?

France and Turkey to work on new 'roadmap' to end Syrian war

France to 'intervene' if nationals sentenced to death in Mideast

France calls for UN Security Council meeting over Syria

France urges end to Turkish offensive against Syrian Kurdish militia

Macron to raise human rights issues with Erdogan

Lafarge bosses in French court over jihadist funding

Macron urges Putin to pressure Assad on aid
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Here's how I was wrong about the French

How to dress like a French woman: Five tips to remember (and five to forget)

Seven myths about British nationals living in France
Advertisement

Dating rules in France: An A to Z guide for Valentine's Day

Where in France do all the Americans live?

Snow pics: France's most famed sites like you've never seen them before

In pictures: Paris wakes up to spectacular snowy scenes
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten French words you'll never pronounce right
  2. How to dress like a French woman: Five tips to remember (and five to forget)
  3. Here's how I was wrong about the French
  4. Seven myths about British nationals living in France
  5. German and French spy chiefs plead for post-Brexit security cooperation
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
31/01
Experienced English-language proofreader accepting projects!
29/01
candy exhibition
25/01
Hgtv show casting
View all notices
Advertisement