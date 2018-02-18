Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swiss Islamic scholar facing rape charges hospitalized in France

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
18 February 2018
01:35 CET+01:00
tariq ramadan

Share this article

Swiss Islamic scholar facing rape charges hospitalized in France
A 2016 file photo of Swiss Islamologist Tariq Ramadan. Photo: MEHDI FEDOUACH / AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
18 February 2018
01:35 CET+01:00
Prominent Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan, who was remanded in custody in France on rape charges earlier in the month, has been hospitalized due to multiple sclerosis, his support group said Saturday.
The 55-year-old Oxford University professor, who will now undergo an independent medical evaluation to determine if he is to remain in jail before trial, was sent to hospital on Friday night, a source close the case confirmed.
 
"His state of health is getting worse, particularly since the judges refused to issue a visit permit to his wife and children yesterday," a source close to Ramadan said on Saturday.
 
Another source close to the case said he would remain in hospital at least until Sunday. Ramadan's lawyers said that their client's condition was "not compatible with detention", based on an initial medical examination on Tuesday.
 
Charged with rape and rape of a vulnerable person, Ramadan had been held at the Fleury-Merogis prison near Paris since February 2nd. A court ordered Ramadan be detained ahead of his trial, saying he was a possible flight risk and fearing potential pressure on women who testified anonymously.
 
A Paris appeals court ordered the medical evaluation on Thursday and postponed its ruling on his detention until February 22nd after Ramadan went to the hearing in an ambulance.
 
 #MeToo campaign
 
The arrest of the influential academic -- a regular on TV debates with more than two million Facebook followers -- has rocked the French Muslim community. 
 
Two Muslim women have accused Ramadan, a Swiss citizen whose grandfather founded Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood movement, of rape. They went public with the allegations late last year when women began sharing accounts of sexual harassment and assault as part of the "Me Too" and "Balance Ton Porc" (Expose your pig) campaign triggered by the revelations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.
 
Ramadan, who took leave of absence from Oxford in November after the allegations surfaced, is the most high profile figure to be held in France since the campaign began.
 
Henda Ayari, a 41-year-old feminist activist who previously practised an ultra-conservative brand of Islam, claims Ramadan raped her in Paris in 2012.
 
Another woman, a 40-year-old disabled Muslim convert going by the alias "Christelle", claimed he raped and beat her in the southeastern city of Lyon in 2009.
 
The married father of four has rejected the accusations saying he is the victim of a smear campaign.
tariq ramadan
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

France expels Swiss Islamist

French ministers boycott talks with Muslim scholar
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Here's how I was wrong about the French

How to dress like a French woman: Five tips to remember (and five to forget)

Seven myths about British nationals living in France
Advertisement

Dating rules in France: An A to Z guide for Valentine's Day

Where in France do all the Americans live?

Snow pics: France's most famed sites like you've never seen them before

In pictures: Paris wakes up to spectacular snowy scenes
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten French words you'll never pronounce right
  2. How to dress like a French woman: Five tips to remember (and five to forget)
  3. Here's how I was wrong about the French
  4. Seven myths about British nationals living in France
  5. German and French spy chiefs plead for post-Brexit security cooperation
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
31/01
Experienced English-language proofreader accepting projects!
29/01
candy exhibition
25/01
Hgtv show casting
View all notices
Advertisement