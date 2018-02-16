Paris: Armed man attempts bank heist near Arc de Triomphe

The man, aged 24, attempted to rob a BNP Paribas in the city's upmarket 17th arrondissement at around 9 am on Friday morning.
The police operation was not completed until 9:45 am.
He was shot by police during his arrest which left him with wounds "in the thigh and perhaps in the chest," according to French press reports.
He has since been hospitalised.
The bank where the incident took place was located at 24 avenue de la Grande Armee (see map below).
Several employees were in the bank at the time.
The incident comes just one month after a gang of five robbers armed with hatchets launched a spectacular raid on the world famous Ritz hotel in Paris, making off with an estimated four million euros worth of jewels.
