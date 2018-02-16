Paris: Armed man attempts bank heist near Arc de Triomphe

The BNP Paribas where the incident took place. Photo: Google Streetview

An armed man has been arrested after attempting to rob a bank near one of Paris's most famous tourist sites, the Arc de Triomphe on Friday morning.

The man, aged 24, attempted to rob a BNP Paribas in the city's upmarket 17th arrondissement at around 9 am on Friday morning.

The police operation was not completed until 9:45 am.

He was shot by police during his arrest which left him with wounds "in the thigh and perhaps in the chest," according to French press reports.

He has since been hospitalised.

The video below shows police officers with the man after he was injured.

Braquage (raté) à la #BNP avenue de la Grande Armée (XVIe arr.) ce vendredi 16/02.

Les policiers attendaient l'homme à l'extérieur, lui ont tiré dessus et l'ont blessé. pic.twitter.com/dIAQDdmyI6 — Vivre Paris (@vivreparis) February 16, 2018

The bank where the incident took place was located at 24 avenue de la Grande Armee (see map below).

Several employees were in the bank at the time.

Map shows where the incident took place. Google maps

Photo: AFP

READ ALSO: