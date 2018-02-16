Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Paris: Armed man attempts bank heist near Arc de Triomphe

Evie Burrows-Taylor
Evie Burrows-Taylor
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
@eviebt
16 February 2018
11:53 CET+01:00
robberyarc de triomphe

Share this article

Paris: Armed man attempts bank heist near Arc de Triomphe
The BNP Paribas where the incident took place. Photo: Google Streetview
Evie Burrows-Taylor
Evie Burrows-Taylor
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
@eviebt
16 February 2018
11:53 CET+01:00
An armed man has been arrested after attempting to rob a bank near one of Paris's most famous tourist sites, the Arc de Triomphe on Friday morning.
The man, aged 24, attempted to rob a BNP Paribas in the city's upmarket 17th arrondissement at around 9 am on Friday morning.  
 
The police operation was not completed until 9:45 am.
 
He was shot by police during his arrest which left him with wounds "in the thigh and perhaps in the chest," according to French press reports. 
 
He has since been hospitalised.  
 
The video below shows police officers with the man after he was injured. 
 
 
The bank where the incident took place was located at 24 avenue de la Grande Armee (see map below).
 
Several employees were in the bank at the time. 
 
 
Map shows where the incident took place. Google maps
 
The incident comes just one month after a gang of five robbers armed with hatchets launched a spectacular raid on the world famous Ritz hotel in Paris, making off with an estimated four million euros worth of jewels.
 
Photo: AFP
 
READ ALSO:
Axe-wielding robbers steal millions in raid on Paris Ritz
 
robberyarc de triomphe
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Chinese tourists tear gassed and robbed at hotel near Paris

French jewel thieves jailed, despite 'perfect crime'

Paris: Thieves steal €900k haul in raid on luxury watch shop near Champs-Élysées

Two Americans robbed of €400,000 jewels in luxury Paris square

Paris thieves nab €100,000 from tourists in highway robbery

'Robber pulled gun on me', Kardashian told French police

Paris police charge Kardashian jewel heist 'ringleader'

'Grandad gangsters': Who are the 17 suspects in the Kardashian Paris robbery?
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Seven myths about British nationals living in France

Dating rules in France: An A to Z guide for Valentine's Day

Where in France do all the Americans live?
Advertisement

Snow pics: France's most famed sites like you've never seen them before

In pictures: Paris wakes up to spectacular snowy scenes

VIDEO: Parisians take to their skis to make the most of the 'City of White'

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten French words you'll never pronounce right
  2. Why we call Paris the city of love and romance... but is it really?
  3. Where in France do all the Americans live?
  4. Seven myths about British nationals living in France
  5. Single in Paris? Here's where to avoid on Valentine's Day
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
31/01
Experienced English-language proofreader accepting projects!
29/01
candy exhibition
25/01
Hgtv show casting
View all notices
Advertisement