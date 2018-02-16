Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

French Alps set for 'black' Saturday on the roads

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
16 February 2018
16:45 CET+01:00
traffic

Share this article

French Alps set for 'black' Saturday on the roads
Traffic in the French Alps. Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
16 February 2018
16:45 CET+01:00
Saturday is set to be one of the busiest days of the year on the roads in the French Alps this weekend. With jams and tailbacks expected across the region, it has been categorized as level ‘black' by road authorities.
Bison Futé, the government-run site that monitors traffic levels is predicting that traffic in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region on Saturday will be "exceptionally difficult". 
 
The traffic chaos is down to a cross over in school holidays in different areas of the country.
 
Schools in zone C (Créteil, Montpellier, Paris, Toulouse and Versailles) are due to overlap with zone A (Besançon, Bordeaux, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Grenoble, Limoges, Lyon and Poitiers) this weekend. 
 
 
 
Map for Saturday. Photo: AFP
 
Drivers planning to head out of Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux and Grenoble on Saturday have also been advised to do so before 4 pm or after 8 pm. 
 
Bison Fute recommends that motorists avoid driving on the A6 between Paris and Lyon between 8am and 11am, as well as on the long routes to the Alps between 7am and 5pm.
 
All the roads are expected to return to normal on Sunday. 
traffic
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

France set to lower speed limit 'to save lives' but move lacks public support

These are the ten worst cities for traffic jams in France

France set for weekend of traffic chaos on roads

France set for more weekend traffic misery

France set for weekend traffic misery as school holidays begin amid sizzling heatwave

Paris to say au revoir to traffic lights in bid to improve traffic flow

Where in France do drivers run the most red lights?

Eight seriously injured in southern France train crash
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Here's how I was wrong about the French

How to dress like a French woman: Five tips to remember (and five to forget)

Seven myths about British nationals living in France
Advertisement

Dating rules in France: An A to Z guide for Valentine's Day

Where in France do all the Americans live?

Snow pics: France's most famed sites like you've never seen them before

In pictures: Paris wakes up to spectacular snowy scenes
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten French words you'll never pronounce right
  2. Why we call Paris the city of love and romance... but is it really?
  3. How to dress like a French woman: Five tips to remember (and five to forget)
  4. Here's how I was wrong about the French
  5. Seven myths about British nationals living in France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
31/01
Experienced English-language proofreader accepting projects!
29/01
candy exhibition
25/01
Hgtv show casting
View all notices
Advertisement