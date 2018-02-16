French Alps set for 'black' Saturday on the roads

Traffic in the French Alps. Photo: AFP

Saturday is set to be one of the busiest days of the year on the roads in the French Alps this weekend. With jams and tailbacks expected across the region, it has been categorized as level ‘black' by road authorities.

Bison Futé, the government-run site that monitors traffic levels is predicting that traffic in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region on Saturday will be "exceptionally difficult".

The traffic chaos is down to a cross over in school holidays in different areas of the country.

Schools in zone C (Créteil, Montpellier, Paris, Toulouse and Versailles) are due to overlap with zone A (Besançon, Bordeaux, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Grenoble, Limoges, Lyon and Poitiers) this weekend.

Map for Saturday. Photo: AFP

Drivers planning to head out of Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux and Grenoble on Saturday have also been advised to do so before 4 pm or after 8 pm.

Bison Fute recommends that motorists avoid driving on the A6 between Paris and Lyon between 8am and 11am, as well as on the long routes to the Alps between 7am and 5pm.

All the roads are expected to return to normal on Sunday.