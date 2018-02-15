Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Three skiers killed by avalanche in Pyrenees

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
15 February 2018
16:58 CET+01:00

Share this article

Three skiers killed by avalanche in Pyrenees
The skiers were killed by an avalanche. Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
15 February 2018
16:58 CET+01:00
Three French skiers were found dead on Thursday in the Pyrenees mountains after being buried by an avalanche in an off-piste area, a local official said.

The bodies of the three men from western France, aged between 29 and 38, were retrieved by rescue services on Thursday morning, the local government office in the resort of Cauterets said.

Another skier died in the resort of Gavarnie in the Pyrenees on Tuesday.

The mountain range between France and Spain has seen heavy snowfalls this year, as have the more popular Alps, leading to tempting but treacherous off-piste conditions where most accidents happen, local authorities warned.

Late last month two British skiers fell "hundreds of metres" to their deaths near the French Alps resort of Chamonix after venturing off-piste.

The skiers, described as a British national and Franco-British national aged 25 and 30, who were on holiday in the Alps, were skiing off-piste at around 1,700 metres altitude with a friend of around the same age when they fell.

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Seven myths about British nationals living in France

Dating rules in France: An A to Z guide for Valentine's Day

Where in France do all the Americans live?
Advertisement

Snow pics: France's most famed sites like you've never seen them before

In pictures: Paris wakes up to spectacular snowy scenes

VIDEO: Parisians take to their skis to make the most of the 'City of White'

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten French words you'll never pronounce right
  2. Why we call Paris the city of love and romance... but is it really?
  3. Where in France do all the Americans live?
  4. Seven myths about British nationals living in France
  5. Single in Paris? Here's where to avoid on Valentine's Day
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
31/01
Experienced English-language proofreader accepting projects!
29/01
candy exhibition
25/01
Hgtv show casting
View all notices
Advertisement