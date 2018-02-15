'Maëlys will haunt you': Murdered French girl's mother posts on Facebook after killer's confession

Jennifer de Araujo, the mother of the dead girl. Photo: AFP

The mother of the schoolgirl whose remains have been found nearly six months after she vanished from a wedding in the Alps has published a Facebook post, addressing both her daughter and her killer.

Just a few hours after Nordahl Lelandais confessed to murdering Maëlys de Araujo, her mother Jennifer de Araujo published a short, moving letter on Facebook.

"It took five and a half months for this monster to finally speak," she wrote.

"You, the murderer of my daughter: Maëlys will haunt you night and day in your prison until you die and go to hell.

"Maëlys had life her life in front of her you tore it away from us, we will never see her again because of you, I will not be able to hold her in my arms and tell her how much I love her."

The letter went on to speak to Maëlys, with her mother expressing her profound regret that she was not able to prevent her death.

"My little angel, I have not been able to protect you from this predator and this guilt will stay with me for a long time," she wrote.

De Araujo continued on a similarly heartrending note.