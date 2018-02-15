Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

French minister Darmanin denies second sex abuse claims

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
15 February 2018
09:32 CET+01:00

Share this article

French minister Darmanin denies second sex abuse claims
Photo: Gerald Darmanin (L), Macron (R)
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
15 February 2018
09:32 CET+01:00
French Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin has denied that he used his political position to ask for sexual favours, saying a second complaint from a woman this week was a "slanderous accusation".
Prosecutors in Paris opened a probe on Tuesday after a woman filed a complaint alleging that he had abused his powers while mayor of the northern town of Tourcoing in 2015 and 2016.
 
Darmanin said he had heard about this "new slanderous accusation against me" on the website of Le Point magazine on Wednesday which broke the story of the second complaint against him.
 
"I don't know the person or what I'm accused of," he told La Voix du Nord newspaper in a report published on Thursday. "I've done nothing wrong... I'm calm, concentrating on my work as a minister and I have confidence in the justice system."
 
The ambitious 35-year-old right-winger was questioned by police earlier this month over separate allegations that he pressured a former prostitute into sex after she asked for help with a legal problem in 2009.
 
READ ALSO:
French budget minister questioned over rape accusations
Photo: AFP   
 
He denies those allegations too, saying he was a "nobody" at the time, but has admitted to having a reputation as a flirt and to "sending a few persistent SMSs".
 
The government has closed ranks around Darmanin and popular Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot, who faced allegations last week that he raped the granddaughter of former French president Francois Mitterrand in 1997.
 
The allegations were never investigated. Hulot, a former celebrity environmentalist, denied them.
 
The claims have put President Emmanuel Macron in a difficult position given his focus on women's rights which he has promised to make a "national cause."
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Dating rules in France: An A to Z guide for Valentine's Day

Where in France do all the Americans live?

Snow pics: France's most famed sites like you've never seen them before
Advertisement

In pictures: Paris wakes up to spectacular snowy scenes

VIDEO: Parisians take to their skis to make the most of the 'City of White'

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Why we call Paris the city of love and romance... but is it really?
  2. Where in France do all the Americans live?
  3. Single in Paris? Here's where to avoid on Valentine's Day
  4. Dating rules in France: An A to Z guide for Valentine's Day
  5. Calls for 'French Eminem' to be stripped of awards for 'sexist' lyrics
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
31/01
Experienced English-language proofreader accepting projects!
29/01
candy exhibition
25/01
Hgtv show casting
View all notices
Advertisement