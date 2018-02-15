Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Don't 'pitch' in France - a cake-maker may sue you

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
15 February 2018
17:01 CET+01:00
business

Share this article

Don't 'pitch' in France - a cake-maker may sue you
Photo: Frédéric BISSON/Flickr
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
15 February 2018
17:01 CET+01:00
President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to turn France into a “start-up nation” may be hampered by a cake-making firm that is suing companies which use the word “pitch” in their names.

Pitching is an essential part of the game that a start-up has to play to get funding and grow its business, but any ambitious French firm that tries to use the word itself it in its name may get a sharp letter from Brioche Pasquier, the French-owned international bakery business.

The company has sent letters to at least six French start-ups ordering them to remove the the word “pitch” from their titles, media reports said.

It believes that the trademark for one of its best-known products - a brioche called Pitch - is being infringed.

This slightly sweet bread roll with a chocolate bar in the middle was invented by one of the Pasquier family in 1986, and the firm claimed the rights to the name - a common word in English but not one found in French.

Since the creation of this delicacy, however, the word pitch has come to be used regularly by French people, particularly in the thrusting world of start-ups.

But Brioche Pasquier is apparently not at all pleased with this development.

The organiser of an event called Pitch in the Plane, another event called Pitch Parties, and a training organisation called L’Ecole du Pitch (The Pitch School), are among the entities that have been warned by Brioche Pasquier lawyers to drop the word or face the consequences.

“This pressure is grotesque,” Gael Duval, of Pitch in the Plane, told Le Figaro.

”Training for start-ups doesn’t overshadow a brioche,” he said, echoing other entrepreneurs' surprise and perplexity at why the baker should be so concerned about firms in entirely different sectors using the word.

Brioche Pasquier did not immediately comment when contacted by The Local.

business
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Macron welcomes 140 business chiefs to Paris in major charm offensive

HSBC to pay France €300million to avoid tax fraud trial

International investors 'blown away' by Macron's vision for France

Monks and nuns make big business in France

Everything you need to know about starting a business in France

Saving morale, one French boss at a time

Amazon seeks partner in move to open high-street stores in France

Insurance giant Chubb picks Paris as post-Brexit EU headquarters
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Seven myths about British nationals living in France

Dating rules in France: An A to Z guide for Valentine's Day

Where in France do all the Americans live?
Advertisement

Snow pics: France's most famed sites like you've never seen them before

In pictures: Paris wakes up to spectacular snowy scenes

VIDEO: Parisians take to their skis to make the most of the 'City of White'

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten French words you'll never pronounce right
  2. Why we call Paris the city of love and romance... but is it really?
  3. Where in France do all the Americans live?
  4. Seven myths about British nationals living in France
  5. Single in Paris? Here's where to avoid on Valentine's Day
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
31/01
Experienced English-language proofreader accepting projects!
29/01
candy exhibition
25/01
Hgtv show casting
View all notices
Advertisement