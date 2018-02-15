Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Amazon primed to hire 2,000 new employees in France

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
15 February 2018
11:22 CET+01:00
amazon

Share this article

Amazon primed to hire 2,000 new employees in France
An Amazon centre in Boves, near Amiens, northern France. Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
15 February 2018
11:22 CET+01:00
US online shopping giant Amazon said Thursday it plans to create 2,000 permanent full-time jobs in France this year as consumers are making more and more of their purchases via the internet.
"The jobs are at all levels of skills" even if "the overwhelming majority of the positions are for fulfilling orders," Amazon's director in France Frederic Duval told AFP.
 
The new jobs will be across Amazon's distribution centres in France, as well as its offices in the Paris region, and take overall staff to 7,500.
 
Amazon said it has invested more than two billion euros ($2.5 billion) in France since 2010 and created more than 1,500 jobs in France last year.
 
However Amazon, along with other US tech companies, has also been at loggerheads with French authorities over taxes because they structure sales to pass through other European countries where tax rates are lower.
 
Amazon announced earlier this month it had reached an agreement with French tax authorities under which it will now register French sales in France.
amazon
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Amazon pays up to end tax dispute with French government

US rejects French proposal on taxing tech companies

Amazon seeks partner in move to open high-street stores in France

France slams Silicon Valley for skirting tax in Europe

Paris panicked by Amazon’s new express delivery service

Amazon to pay taxes on sales in France

France may tax US giants to boost film sector

France's Amazon strike puts pressure on Santa
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Dating rules in France: An A to Z guide for Valentine's Day

Where in France do all the Americans live?

Snow pics: France's most famed sites like you've never seen them before
Advertisement

In pictures: Paris wakes up to spectacular snowy scenes

VIDEO: Parisians take to their skis to make the most of the 'City of White'

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Why we call Paris the city of love and romance... but is it really?
  2. Where in France do all the Americans live?
  3. Single in Paris? Here's where to avoid on Valentine's Day
  4. Dating rules in France: An A to Z guide for Valentine's Day
  5. Calls for 'French Eminem' to be stripped of awards for 'sexist' lyrics
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
31/01
Experienced English-language proofreader accepting projects!
29/01
candy exhibition
25/01
Hgtv show casting
View all notices
Advertisement