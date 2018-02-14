Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Treasure trove of long-lost 19th century Champagne unearthed in France

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
14 February 2018
13:00 CET+01:00
champagne

Share this article

Treasure trove of long-lost 19th century Champagne unearthed in France
1.5 million bottles of Pol Roger bubbly lied buried . Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
14 February 2018
13:00 CET+01:00
The Champagne house Pol Roger has unearthed bottles of vintage bubbly from the debris of cellars that collapsed in 1900 and buried more than a million bottles of the luxury wine.

Experts say the Champagne may well still be drinkable and the producer is hoping to retrieve many more bottles from the cellars in the town of Epernay in the heart of the Champagne region of northeastern France.

The story began on 23 February 1900 when two floors of cellars collapsed overnight.

"At about 2 am in the morning, a dull rumble similar to the sound of thunder" awoke Maurice Roger, who had taken over the house with his brother Georges from their father Pol in 1899, according to an account by local trade paper Le Vigneron Champenois.

The firm’s vast cellars as well as some of the buildings above had collapsed, burying 1.5 million bottles and 500 casks of Champagne.

"It was the beginning of both the dreams and nightmares of generations of the family and cellarmasters," Laurent d’Harcourt, the current president of Pol Roger," told Wine Spectator news site.

The owners at the time considered tunnelling in to retrieve the buried wine gave up the idea when a month later another nearby cellar caved in. They instead decided to build new cellars on Avenue de Champagne.

READ ALSO:

France: Awestruck scientists discover 'totally unexpected' blue champagne cloud

B Rosen/Flickr

Tentative attempts over the years to find out if the wine, famous for being Winston Churchill’s favourite tipple, had survived and to get it back came to nothing.

But last month during building works for a packaging facility on the site of the  cellars, workers found a cavity while drilling.

"We found one bottle the first day, then five or six the next day," and then they had 26 in total, said d’Harcourt

But the hunt for more is now on hold due to recent heavy rains that make the ground above unstable for the moment.

The wine in the surviving, hand-blown bottles, is clear and the levels are correct, while the corks, held in place by metal staples, have survived the test of time.

"They’ll definitely be tasted, but we’re taking our time," said d’Harcourt.

champagne
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Organic Champagne making a slow fizz into glasses

France: Awestruck scientists discover 'totally unexpected' blue champagne cloud

The ancient underground shells flavouring France's Champagne

The battle to reinvent French fizz in face of climate change

Champagne loses battle to ban kids drink 'Champin'

Champagne sales hit record high thanks to foreigners

Champagne and cognac lead record French alcohol exports

Champagne kings to make British bubbly
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Dating rules in France: An A to Z guide for Valentine's Day

Where in France do all the Americans live?

Snow pics: France's most famed sites like you've never seen them before
Advertisement

In pictures: Paris wakes up to spectacular snowy scenes

VIDEO: Parisians take to their skis to make the most of the 'City of White'

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Why we call Paris the city of love and romance... but is it really?
  2. Where in France do all the Americans live?
  3. Single in Paris? Here's where to avoid on Valentine's Day
  4. Dating rules in France: An A to Z guide for Valentine's Day
  5. These are the most important foreign languages for the French jobs market
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
31/01
Experienced English-language proofreader accepting projects!
29/01
candy exhibition
25/01
Hgtv show casting
View all notices
Advertisement