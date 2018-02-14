These are the most important foreign languages for the French jobs market

English is not the only foreign language the French need to have the best chance of finding work.

English is by far the most in-demand language for employers in France, but it is not the only one worth having, a new study has revealed.

The search site JobLift has analysed job adverts in France to work out just what foreign languages are the most useful to have.

There are no prizes for guessing which one comes out on top of course, with English dominating the job pages.

In the last 24 months some 891, 226 job adverts asked for applicants who were able to master English. JobLift points out that is despite the UK and US making up just 11.8 percent of France's trading relationships.

Following English was German, with 72, 560 job adverts asking for applicants who can master the language of Goethe, Einstein and Merkel.

Germany is France's number one trading partner making up 16.8 of the country's trade.

In third place following English and German came Spanish with 56, 380 job adverts asking for the applicants to be able to speak the language of Julio Iglesias. Spain accounts for 6.4 percent of France's foreign trade.

And after those top three languages, the next most important tongue was Italian with 11,500 job offers looking for bilingual French and Italian speakers. Many jobs that required Italian were in the fields of sales and finance.

After Italian the Arabic language was next in the rankings with 6,383 job offers asking for applicants with fluent Arabic, even though no Arab speaking country was a major trading partner for France.

Making up the top 10 were Dutch, Chinese, Portuguese, Russian and Japanese.

The stats show just how advantageous it is for young professionals in France to speak English but do they have they adequate level?

Just under one third of all age groups believe language barriers impeded their ability to rise up through the ranks at work, according to a new survey of English language students carried out by the ABA English school.

The stats were even higher among those aged 20 to 45, with 55 percent of respondents saying they felt their lack of language skills meant they missed a chance to boost their professional development.