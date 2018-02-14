Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Santé! France enjoys record year for wine and spirits exports

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
14 February 2018
12:09 CET+01:00
winealcohol

Share this article

Santé! France enjoys record year for wine and spirits exports
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
14 February 2018
12:09 CET+01:00
French exports of wine and spirits jumped by more than a billion euros last year to strike a record level, driven by a surge in sales of cognac, a trade body said Wednesday.
The number of 12-bottle cases shipped abroad rose by 5 percent to 198.6 million, while in terms of value exports climbed by 8.5 percent to 12.9  billion euros ($15.9 billion), according to data from the Federation of French Wine and Spirits Exporters (FEVS).
   
Exports of cognac led the growth, climbing by 8.7 percent in volume and 10.8 percent in value.
   
Exports of wine also perked up in 2017, having been held in check the previous four years due to fierce price competition, rising by six percent in volume and 9.6 percent in value.
   
While exports to fellow EU members returned to growth last year, but most of the expansion was due to sales further afield, in particular North America and Asia.
   
Shipments to the United States climbed by 10 percent to over three billion euros, making it the top export market for French wine and spirits.
   
Exports to China shot 25 percent higher to more than 1.2 billion euros due to the growth of the middle class and urbanisation of the population.
winealcohol
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Bordeaux's 'magnificent' lost vintage pushes small growers to the edge

Frost-bitten Bordeaux wine harvest shrinks by 40 percent

French luxury group LVMH bags top Californian vineyard

French wine country unveils its answer to kobe beef

Eight tips on buying wine in a French supermarket

15 things you need to know about Beaujolais Nouveau

Just how bad is France's wine shortage going to get?

EU weedkiller row leaves French winegrowers with a hangover
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Dating rules in France: An A to Z guide for Valentine's Day

Where in France do all the Americans live?

Snow pics: France's most famed sites like you've never seen them before
Advertisement

In pictures: Paris wakes up to spectacular snowy scenes

VIDEO: Parisians take to their skis to make the most of the 'City of White'

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Why we call Paris the city of love and romance... but is it really?
  2. Where in France do all the Americans live?
  3. Single in Paris? Here's where to avoid on Valentine's Day
  4. Dating rules in France: An A to Z guide for Valentine's Day
  5. These are the most important foreign languages for the French jobs market
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
31/01
Experienced English-language proofreader accepting projects!
29/01
candy exhibition
25/01
Hgtv show casting
View all notices
Advertisement