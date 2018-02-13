Paris region to be hit by fresh snowfall on Tuesday

Photo: AFP

Just a few days after Paris was treated to its first proper snowfall in years, more flakes are expected to fall over the French capital and surrounding areas on Tuesday afternoon.

Parisians aren't quite free of their short burst of winter yet.

More snow is set to arrive in the capital and greater Paris region of Île-de-France from the west of France at around midday on Tuesday, according to national weather agency Meteo France.

However it's unlikely Parisians will see the winter wonderland scenes of last week, with forecasts saying that it will leave a white blanket of just 1cm-3cm.

Weather predictions on Tuesday, 1pm-7pm. Photo: Meteo France

Nevertheless, the Paris police have recommended that "Parisians avoid car travel whenever possible" recommending that they use public transport instead.

They have also been told to "avoid routes in the western part of Île-de-France."

The department of Yvelines to the west of the city is due to be most affected by the snow, which is expected to last until early Tuesday evening.

The French capital and surrounding area has been placed on yellow alert -- the third highest level of warning -- for snowfall along with much of the country.

In parts of the northern region of Normandy and Pays de la Loire in the west, the weather agency is also predicting 1cm-3cm of snow.

And people outside the capital have been warned to be vigilant when it comes to ice, with worries that the snow could mix with rain, which is also in the forecast, to create icy conditions for drivers.

Low temperatures overnight are expected to increase this likelihood.