Carnivals, pancakes and excess: What Mardi Gras means to the French

Photo: AFP

Mardi Gras is upon us and in France that means it's time to eat, dress up and hit the local carnival. Here's what you need to know about where the "fat Tuesday" festival comes from and how to celebrate it the French way.

According to a recent poll, Mardi Gras remains an incredibly popular festival in France with seven out of ten French people celebrating it.

Here's what you need to know about joining in with the fun of Mardi Gras in France.

Where does it come from?

The festival, which was adopted by the Christians from a Pagan festival, marks the last day before Lent when people traditionally fast for 40 days and 40 nights.

That means Mardi Gras is all about eating and celebrating in excess before the period of moderation and self-denial begins - hence the English translation of Mardi Gras - "Fat Tuesday".

Nice Carnival. Photo: AFP

During Lent, Christians are traditionally supposed to abstain from meat, eggs, as well as sugary and fatty foods.

But even if you're not religious, Mardi Gras in France is still used as an excuse to eat some delicious treats and, of course, party.

What are the culinary specialties of Mardi Gras?

Mardi Gras -- which is the same day as Shrove Tuesday -- is a day for eating pancakes just like in many other countries.

This is because people used to use the opportunity to use up any left over eggs in the cupboard before the start of Lent.

As well as crepes, there are also regional specialties in France.

Photo: Jack Zalium/Flickr

In the historical south-central region of the Limousin people eat prune pie made with brioche dough.

And small donuts are popular around the country.

In Lyon they are called bugnes, and in Bordeaux and Provence they're known as merveilles and oreillettes, respectively.

They can be made with lemon, orange blossom or vanilla. And some are stuffed with jam or chocolate.

Waffles are also a popular sweet treat over Mardi Gras.

And what about the carnivals?