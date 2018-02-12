More and more French believe Islam is compatible with society

The Grand Mosque in Paris. Photo: AFP

While the role of Islam in French society has long been a divisive and inflammatory topic a new study suggests people in France are now more accepting of the religion.

The new survey showed that 56 percent of French people believe Islam to be compatible with the values of French society compared to two years ago when the same percentage believed the opposite to be true.

This week's Journal de Dimanche survey also asked the French what they thought about the creation of a tax on halal products, the revenues of which would be used to finance Muslim worship in France. On this point, there was no debate, with the large majority of respondents (70 percent) opposed to the idea and only 29 percent of French people saying they were in favor of a "halal tax". In the graph below, the results on the left relate to the question of whether people believe Islam to be compatible with French society while those on the right relate to the question of the "halal tax". Ifop survey results: JDD

The subject of Muslim integration in France is one of the country's most hotly debated issues and so it probably doesn't come as a surprise that people's views on this matter varied greatly according to which political party they supported.

The survey showed that the more left-wing the voter, the more likely they were to consider Islam compatible with French society.

In total, 73 percent of people who supported France's Socialist party believed Islam to be compatible as did 60 percent of those who supported left-wing party "La France Insoumise" (France Unbowed).

And 58 percent of people who supported French president Emmanuel Macron's Republique en Marche party thought the same.

At the other end of the political spectrum, among those who support the right-wing Les Republicains party, 63 percent think that the religion is "incompatible with the values ​​of the French society".

Somewhat surprisingly, National Front voters were slightly less likely to think of the Muslim religion as incompatible with French society but the figure was still high, at 62 percent.