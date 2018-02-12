Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

The mystery of the Mont Blanc treasure chest and the Frenchman who claims it

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
12 February 2018
12:06 CET+01:00
mont blanc

Share this article

The mystery of the Mont Blanc treasure chest and the Frenchman who claims it
AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
12 February 2018
12:06 CET+01:00
A French mountaineer who found a chest on the slopes of France's highest mountain Mont Blanc containing emeralds, sapphires and rubies is still waiting to know if the treasure will be his five years on.

The incredible story dates back to September 2013 when the climber, who has preferred to remain anonymous, was scaling the famous Boisson glacier in the Mont Blanc Massif.

As he was making his way up, he was left stunned when he stumbled across a metal box that was filled with emeralds, rubies and sapphires, believed to be worth up to €250,000. The gems were inside little bags with the words "Made in India" on them.

The treasure is believed to be linked to two mysterious plane crashes involving in Indian airliners in the middle of the last century. 

On November 3, 1950 the Malabar Princess, an Air India plane, crashed on Mont Blanc  killing 58 people on board. And 16 years later, on 24 January 1966, a Boeing 707 Air India plane en route from Mumbai to New York, came down at the same location. All 117 passengers on board were killed.

To his great credit the mountain climber handed the treasure in to the local police and was praised for doing so.

“He is an honest man who quickly realised this belonged to someone else,” the head of the gendarmerie in Albertville. “He could have kept it to himself but opted to hand it over to the police."

French authorities said they would contact their Indian counterparts to try to trace the owner of the treasure.

But since then the Alpinist is still waiting to hear whether the real owner was traced or whether, as the law allows, he will actually be rewarded for his honesty.

The law in France states that after two years if the owner has not been found then the loot should be split between the finder and the owner of the land where it was found, which in this case was the commune of Chamonix or in other words the French state.

Frustrated over the silence from the local gendarmes the young mountaineer decided to go public this week, albeit with a desire to remain anonymous.

"The gendarmes told me that they would give me news over the course of the investigation, but I never had anything at all," he told Le Dauphine Libéré.

The climber is concerned that when he gave the gems to police he did not receive a copy of his statement or a precise inventory of the 49 sealed sachets that he handed over.

According to the Dauphine Libéré the gems are being stored in a the vault of a bank in Chamonix.

Although the climber's find maybe the most precious so far, mountaineers on Mont Blanc have routinely come across debris, baggage and human remains from the plane crashes over the years.

In August 2012 a diplomatic post bag was discovered in the same area on the mountain

The bag stamped "Diplomatic mail" and "Ministry of External Affairs", was found by mountain rescue workers. The Indian embassy in Paris said it was looking forward to receiving the "very late mail". 

Mountaineers have also found parts of the plane over the years as well as more grisly finds such as the body parts from the passengers who died on board.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

mont blanc
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Western Europe's highest peak Mont Blanc shrinks (again)

Another death on Mont Blanc amid attempts to crack down on under-equipped climbers

Mont Blanc: French mayor to fine badly prepared climbers

Rescuers call off search for Japanese climber missing on Mont Blanc

Concerns grow over Japanese climber missing on Mont Blanc

Rescuers find missing South Korean climber dead on Mont Blanc

Human remains found on Mont Blanc may belong to Air India victims

French Alps: Austrian falls to death on Mont Blanc
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Snow pics: France's most famed sites like you've never seen them before

In pictures: Paris wakes up to spectacular snowy scenes

VIDEO: Parisians take to their skis to make the most of the 'City of White'
Advertisement

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Muslim singer forced to quit French 'The Voice' show over terror posts
  2. 'It was like an explosion': Western France shaken by 4.8 magnitude earthquake
  3. French carnival under fire over 'blackface' night
  4. Bordeaux's 'magnificent' lost vintage pushes small growers to the edge
  5. 'Stupified' daughter of Johnny Hallyday to contest will after being left nothing
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
31/01
Experienced English-language proofreader accepting projects!
29/01
candy exhibition
25/01
Hgtv show casting
View all notices
Advertisement